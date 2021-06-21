Lument Provides $17.4 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan To Refinance Cincinnati Multifamily Community

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has provided a $17.4 million Fannie Mae DUS® conventional multifamily loan to refinance Ivy Hills Apartments, a 164-unit community in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Cox, senior managing director in Lument's New York office, led the transaction.

The sponsor, who has over 35 years of experience and a portfolio of approximately 5,500 units across 26 communities, acquired Ivy Hills Apartments in early 2020. Since acquisition, the sponsor has invested approximately $1.8 million to substantially renovate 60 units and plans to spend another $1.75 million throughout 2021 to renovate 50 additional units.

"We have closed several Fannie Mae loans with this experienced sponsor and it's always a pleasure to help them achieve their objective of providing high-quality multifamily housing," said Cox.

Ivy Hills performed strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic and had an occupancy rate of 92.3% as of March, 2021. The community, which was originally built in 1996, consists of 31 buildings that offer a mix of two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, and detached garage parking.

The Fannie Mae loan features a low, fixed interest rate, 12-year term with five years of interest only payments, and a 30-year amortization schedule.

