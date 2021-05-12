Lument Closes $12.8 Million Fannie Mae Loan For Multifamily Community In Hialeah, Florida

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently announced the closing of a $12.8 million Fannie Mae conventional multifamily loan to facilitate the refinance of Civica, a 92-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hialeah, Florida, in Miami-Dade County. In addition to providing high-quality rental housing, Civica features four bottom floor retail spaces to benefit the surrounding community. Marc Suarez, managing director at Lument, led the transaction.

"The construction of Civica was completed in August 2020, and as of March 2021, the property is 100% occupied," said Suarez. "We're honored to have collaborated with this sponsor for another successful transaction."

The experienced sponsors are repeat clients of both Lument and Fannie Mae. The refinance of Civica is the latest in a series of transactions that the three parties have collaborated on in recent years.

The loan features a low, fixed interest rate and a 10-year, full interest only term.

The community will be managed by Prestige Apartment Management, an affiliate of the sponsor's real estate development business that currently manages nearly 1,000 units in the Miami-Dade County area.

About Lument ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.lument.com.

