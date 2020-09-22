Lumenis, Inc. Unveils Its First-ever U.S. Tour With Launch Of LuMobile -- A Mobile Outdoor Tradeshow Booth

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Inc., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, is proud to announce its first-ever mobile tour (LuMobile), September 28 th through April 2021. The company will bring its flagship devices to practitioners in a safe environment aboard the new LuMobile outdoor tradeshow exhibit. The 20-city mobile tour will kick off in Chicago and make its way to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco and many more major cities around the country.

Lumenis conceived the LuMobile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited opportunities for physicians and other practitioners to get in-person experiences with new technologies. To fill the void, the LuMobile will take the newest and most popular Lumenis technologies across the country, including the new Stellar M22 for aesthetics, the newly launched MOSES 2.0 surgical platform, and the Selecta DUET and Optima IPL ophthalmic devices. When the LuMobile's super-sleek, glass-encased mobile tradeshow booth rolls into town, professionals will watch live demos, talk with Lumenis representatives, and experience the devices for themselves. Attendees will also find fun red carpet events, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, food trucks and more.

"When all educational meetings and trade shows came to a halt this year, we started thinking of new ways to safely bring physicians together in a professional venue to continue to advance education, patient care and new breakthroughs in medical technology," said Brad Oliver, Regional President of The Americas. "By providing an outdoor, social-distanced tradeshow environment, we are providing a safe setting to continue to advance education on recent medical innovations. Attendees can enjoy themselves, while safely learning about new break throughs in medical technologies. It's important we continue to advance medicine and share ideas collectively, especially during these challenging times. We believe our mobile, outdoor tradeshow creates that environment. I look forward to greeting our customers, friends, and colleagues with smiles, masks and elbow handshakes."

"As a medical professional, it's important to be in-the-know about the latest innovations in medical devices, but with limited in-office interaction due to the pandemic, this has become much more difficult," said Dr. Quenby Erickson of Erickson Dermatology in Chicago. "That's why the LuMobile roadshow is such a beneficial idea right now - it safely helps us to stay informed and ensures we're offering our patients state-of-the-art care. There is truly no better way to make equipment purchase decisions than to see and learn about new devices in person. I'm proud to be part of the kick-off event in Chicago, to help inform other professionals about the amazing innovations Lumenis has to offer."

Dr. Amy E. Krambeck, an urologist at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis who helped develop the Lumenis MOSES 2.0 holmium laser, welcomes the opportunity to share the technology with colleagues around the country. "The next-generation technology allows us to treat enlarged prostates so efficiently and with so little bleeding that we can release patients the same day without a catheter - a model that's especially welcome during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also has a comfortable learning curve for both prostate and stone surgeries, so it's a welcome change for many surgeons."

To learn more about the LuMobile, view the speaker schedule, and check out the tour calendar, visit LumenisOnTour.com.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

