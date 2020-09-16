Lumen Technologies Announces Completion Of Partial Redemption Of Qwest Corporation Notes

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (CTL) - Get Report announced today that Qwest Corporation, its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary ("Qwest"), completed its previously-announced partial redemption of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% Notes due 2055 (the "Qwest Notes") on Sept. 15, 2020.

Additional information regarding the redemption of the Qwest Notes is available from U.S. Bank National Association.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With 450,000 route fiber miles serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure global platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about Lumen's network, edge cloud, security and communication, and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on Sept. 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

