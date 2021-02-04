Lumedic Launches New Digital Health Passport That Offers Providence Patients Secure Digital Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Status

- It is the first technology in market that is free of charge to patients and providers, offers authenticated vaccine credentials, preserves user privacy and autonomy, and complies with global open standards and governance models.

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumedic announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind commercial technology to offer digital vaccine cards to patients receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at sites affiliated with Providence, one of the nation's largest health systems. The technology includes a mobile app that gives patients the option to share vaccination verification status quickly and securely, when and how they want.

Through the app, patients can request their digital vaccination be delivered securely to their mobile device and then choose to authorize sharing it with businesses of their choice. A simple green check mark alerts businesses that the individual has been vaccinated, with no transfer of any other personal health information. The technology is optional for patients and health care systems, and offers a secure alternative to paper cards.

"This is a significant improvement on the current process, in which patients receive paper cards denoting their vaccination status—cards that are easy to lose or counterfeit," said Mike Nash, Lumedic CEO. "Through Lumedic Connect, we're proud to give patients control of their health information and help get society and business moving again."

Lumedic Connect is free of charge for patients and for any health system storing patient COVID-19 vaccination records in their electronic health records (EHRs). By allowing patients to request their vaccination record, it preserves the privacy and autonomy of patient information, at the same time giving businesses, airlines, hotels and others a high-trust way to confirm authenticity of the information.

"As more people receive COVID-19 vaccinations, proof of vaccination may help us return to normal sooner—that could mean friends eating at a restaurant, families attending a local sporting event, or people traveling for business," said Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence. "What's exciting is that Lumedic's technology, which gives patients control over when and how they share their own health information, will eventually extend beyond vaccination credentials, giving patients the tools they need to make better care decisions and meeting Providence's goals to create health for a better world."

Lumedic Connect builds on the open standards and governance model of the Lumedic Exchange, which the company launched in November with Mastercard, Cambia Health Solutions, and Providence. It is the first solution to use the global privacy-preservation standards being developed by organizations like World Wide Web Consortium ( W3C) and Health Level Seven International (HL7) and discussed by organizations including International Air Transport Association (IATA) and COVID-19 Credentials Initiative (CCI) for global travel passports.

Additionally, it brings together open source software from the Linux Foundation, digital identity and healthcare standards from the W3C and an open, community-driven governance framework aligned with the Trust Over IP Foundation, to form the first complete solution for portable and trusted patient-controlled health data.

Participating in Lumedic ConnectCurrent and future participating patients can download the Lumedic Connect mobile application free of charge from their preferred app store.

EHR integration is available at no cost to healthcare providers who want to issue digital vaccine cards if requested by their patients, so long as they satisfy the governance requirements of the Lumedic Exchange.

Businesses interested in using Lumedic Connect to request proof of vaccination status from customers or employees can do so, for free. To learn more and for the latest on availability, visit www.lumedic.io/businesses

About LumedicLumedic, a Tegria company, is rethinking the role that patients play in the administration of their healthcare. Lumedic is a privacy-preserving healthcare technology platform that provides patients with control, choice, and transparency as they navigate their care journey, and integrates with health system EHRs to provide direct patient to provider interoperability. This means reduced administrative costs and greater efficiency across healthcare's many parts from registration to eligibility to payments, and more. For more information, visit www.lumedic.io.

About ProvidenceProvidence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

