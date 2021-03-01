Luke Tomkin (GRA), Steven Bray (GRA), Louise May (Accenture) & Carter McNabb (GRA) (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has acquired Australian-based supply chain and logistics consulting firm, GRA. The acquisition strengthens Accenture's Supply Chain & Operations capabilities that help public and private sector clients address complex supply chain demands to deliver dynamic customer experiences in line with responsible practices.

Founded in 1997, GRA has offices in Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane with a team of 50 professionals. The firm specialises in end-to-end supply chain and logistics strategies and operations, working with some of Australia's leading organisations in areas such as government, aerospace & defence and consumer goods to turn their supply chains into engines for growth.

"The pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to transform their supply chains to become more customer-focused, agile, and socially responsible with the flexibility to withstand future disruptions. The addition of GRA will expand our supply chain and operations capabilities to help clients with their transformation to intelligent, customer-centric supply chains supporting profitable growth," said Tara Brady, country managing director for Accenture in Australia & New Zealand.

"We are looking forward to starting a new chapter with Accenture and contributing our skills, culture and extensive supply chain capabilities to Accenture's substantive network of clients and partners," said Carter McNabb, a founding partner at GRA. "With supply chains across sectors at a pivotal junction, we are confident that this combination will enable both our team and clients to continue to grow and innovate at an accelerated pace."

Louise May, who leads Strategy & Consulting for Accenture in Australia & New Zealand, said, "GRA brings deep knowledge and skills in supply chain strategy, planning and execution that complement our existing capabilities, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team. Their successful track record of delivering value across a range of industries is exceptional, and we are excited about the potential and opportunity this combination presents."

Accenture's acquisition of GRA follows other investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months, including cloud-native solutions provider Olikka in November 2020; SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag in October 2020; data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration in February 2020; business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta in February 2020; specialist government consultancy Apis Group in December 2019 and big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019.

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

