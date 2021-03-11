Lufax Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the...

Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

