Lucina Analytics To Provide Maternity Solutions For Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc.

Lucina Analytics today announced its partnership with Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc. (Summit Re) to help mothers and babies nationwide. This will enable the use of cutting-edge analytics to identify high-risk pregnancies among Summit Re's managed care clients, thereby helping to reduce both preterm births and maternal mortality.

Preterm births and maternal mortality are national crises, with rates in the United States higher than any other developed country. The U.S. was given a "C-" grade by the March of Dimes on its latest Preterm Birth Report Card, with 10.2% of babies delivered dangerously early. The preterm birth rate is almost 40% higher nationally for Black women.

Legislative efforts throughout the country also are focused on maternal mortality, with the recent passage by Congress of laws to make the delivery process safer for women.

Lucina Analytics uses advanced analytics to ensure all moms get the care they deserve. Lucina identifies pregnancies earlier (86% in the first and second trimesters) and then risk-stratifies mothers so that health plan Care Managers may engage with them and help mitigate the risk of early delivery.

"Lucina Analytics has been working for more than five years to improve the health of moms and babies, delivering better outcomes and financial sustainability," said Kevin Bramer, CEO. "We are excited to partner with Summit Re to empower it to extend those same results."

Among its services, Summit Re offers managed care solutions to assist health plans, provider groups, self-funded employers, and other managed care organizations, particularly in high-cost areas, such as complex neonates.

"Lucina's solution will allow our clients to find pregnant women earlier than ever and reach out to them to offer help in their time of need," commented Kathy Clark, BSN, CMCN, RIT, Assistant Vice President, Director of Managed Care for Summit Re. "We are confident this early identification will improve outcomes for moms, babies, and our client partners."

Lucina Analytics is an operating division of Unified Women's Healthcare, the largest physician practice management company for women's healthcare in North America, that remains committed to its vision for "all women to have the best healthcare in the world." Armed with the cutting-edge technology and expertise needed to achieve dramatic improvements in delivery outcomes, Lucina creates strategic payor partnerships to equally fulfill that vision for women who may not be able to visit an affiliated Unified medical practice.

"In partnering with Summit Re, we take another step forward in our efforts to provide meaningful and innovative solutions to all physicians and payors," notes Matt Eakins, MD, President, Diversified Business Group and Chief Innovation Officer for Unified Women's Healthcare. "With Lucina's analytical capabilities, we can link outcomes for mom and baby, which is critical to providing true value-based care in women's health."

About Lucina Analytics

Lucina Analytics is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women's maternity analytics platform to innovative health plans, providers, and public entities. Using AI-powered, maternity-specific algorithms and dynamic risk stratification technology, Lucina identifies women who are at risk of preterm birth, usually in the first trimester. Partnering with Lucina makes it easy for Care Managers to provide resources and conduct outreach that optimizes the health and well-being of women, improving delivery outcomes and creating healthier communities over time. Visit www.lucinaanalytics.com for more information.

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare is a diversified women's health company focused on providing a better experience for patients, for the people who care for them and for the people and organizations who pay for that care. Founded in 2009 as a single-specialty management services organization for OBGYN medical practices, it is now the largest physician practice management company dedicated solely to women by supporting more than 2,500 providers across nearly 900 locations in North America. To support its vision of providing women with the best healthcare in the world, Unified expanded beyond its leading OBGYN management services platform to include reproductive healthcare services, through its strategic partnership with CCRM Fertility, and the advancement of high-risk maternity care management services, with its acquisition of Lucina. As a physician-led company, Unified seeks innovative ways to preserve clinical autonomy, alleviate business and regulatory burdens of running a practice, and empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women's healthcare for their patients. Please visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com to learn more.

About Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc.

Summit Reinsurance Services is a managing general underwriter and reinsurance advisor, working with health insurers, managed care plans, provider groups, and self-funded employers throughout the United States. Summit Re helps it clients analyze, manage, and transfer risk to help protect their financial stability. As consultants and advisors, Summit works with its clients to formulate and implement new products and strategies.

