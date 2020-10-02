Lucid Motors Opens Studio & Service Center In Beverly Hills

With the recently unveiled Lucid Air on display and available for reservations, customers can now design their own luxury EV and experience Lucid's landmark technologies in person, with pricing starting below $80,000.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced the opening of its Beverly Hills Studio & service center, representing the company's second retail location and one of 20 Lucid Studios that will open throughout North America by the end of 2021. Customers can now call 1-844-367-7787 or email sales@lucidmotors.com to book a private appointment for the Beverly Hills Studio, located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd, giving them an opportunity to view the Lucid Air and design their own.

Having recently unveiled the Lucid Air Dream Edition, production of which will start in Spring of 2021, that car takes center stage at the Beverly Hills Studio, with customers able review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs. This includes the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $131,500 (after $7,500 USA Federal Tax Credit) and the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $87,500 (after $7,500 USA Federal Tax Credit). Customers will also be able to speak with Lucid representatives about the Lucid Air, a very well-equipped model available below $80,000, with reservations now being accepted. With the full Lucid Air lineup featuring available power levels up to 1080 hp, a quarter mile time as low as 9.9 seconds, as well as versions offering up to 517 miles of estimated EPA range on a single charge, Lucid Air is setting new standards for electric vehicle performance and efficiency.

With Lucid's unique direct-to-consumer model, the Beverly Hills Studio offers a digitally-oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's purchase and ownership preferences, whether visiting in-person, making inquiries entirely online, or combining the two. By supporting every phase of the customer journey, from discovery to delivery and the moments in between, the Beverly Hills Studio enables customers to experience the brand and its products in a location that underscores its unique design aesthetic.

In experiencing the Lucid Air and touring a Lucid Studio, visitors will clearly see how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Interiors for both showcase the colors and material themes that represent specific locations within the Golden State.

" California has always been a leader in making bold decisions, and recent announcements around the phasing out of gas-powered cars has reinforced just how much the state embraces innovation, including EVs as a sustainable mobility alternative," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "With this Southern California location as the first of many to come, now more people have the opportunity to engage in an entirely new EV car-buying journey that is as groundbreaking as the performance, efficiency, and design benchmarks set by the Lucid Air itself."

In-Studio ExperienceReflecting the needs of the evolving luxury buyer, the Beverly Hills Studio augments the physical experience of viewing a Lucid Air and options for colors, materials, and finishes with an elevated digital experience that complements the purchase process and extends into ownership. As part of the innovation, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds with a vehicle interior model that enables customers to explore the Lucid Air inside and out. This is done via a 4K VR configurator that allows them to seamlessly finalize everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual ExperienceDigitally mirroring the luxury one-to-one Studio experience online, Lucid offers those customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home the "Lucid Studio Live," a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can interact with a car while a sales representative virtually guides them through key features and configuration options.

Future Studios & Service CentersA part of Lucid's overarching retail strategy, the Beverly Hills Studio is just one of 20 Studios set to open throughout North America by the end of 2021. These locations include Miami, West Palm Beach, New York City, Boston, and the D.C. Metro area, with several additional locations planned in Northern and Southern California.

The Beverly Hills location also represents Lucid's first service center in Southern California, which will provide a physical location for service to area owners along with a mobile service option that will be able to complete simple maintenance requests from the convenience of their home or office.

Aligning with current Los Angeles COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, customers can book an appointment to visit the Los Angeles Studio or start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" configurator .

About Lucid MotorsLucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of an estimated EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.

