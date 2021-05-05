Lucid Motors Appoints Sherry House As Chief Financial Officer

NEWARK, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that Sherry House has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. House joins Lucid from Waymo, bringing more than two decades of experience, with a compelling background of financial and technical expertise that includes:

Leadership of Waymo's global corporate development, investments, acquisitions and external fundraising.

A deep understanding of financial operations for both Fortune 500 and emerging companies and how to improve upon them, based on her experience at Waymo and at private equity firms.

Over ten years with automotive OEM, Tier 1 supplier and mobility companies, as well as several years in the capital markets industry as a technology investor, investment banker and financial operating executive.

"We are delighted to have Sherry join us. Her rare combination of financial and technical experience bolsters our core leadership team in a pivotal year for Lucid as we prepare to transition to a publicly traded company and launch the Lucid Air," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "We stand on the cusp of delivering the world's most advanced electric vehicles, and now with the arrival of Sherry, augmented by the ongoing, invaluable contribution of our Vice President of Finance, Mike Smuts, we continue to build out what I believe to be the EV industry's strongest leadership team."

In addition to the new CFO, Lucid has announced three more additions to the company's leadership team. Margaret Burgraff joins as Vice President of Software Validation, Sanjay Chandra as Vice President of Information Technology, and Jeff Curry as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. These leaders bring decades of expertise in the automotive and technology industries, including with global companies such Apple, Intel, Jaguar and Ferrari. With these new additions in place, Lucid's executive leadership team will advance the company's vision to redefine luxury, performance and efficiency in the electric vehicle market. In parallel, they will guide the company as it prepares for two major milestones planned in 2021: listing as a public company and starting customer deliveries of the groundbreaking Lucid Air.

Mrs. Burgraff joins Lucid with over 25 years of quality and software development management at world-renowned organizations including Apple and Intel. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Developer Relations at Intel, where she was responsible for co-engineering and enabling global independent software vendors to work best with Intel's product portfolio. She has also served as Partner at Continuous Ventures, a global venture capital and private equity firm that primarily supports tech startups. An internationally renowned speaker, Mrs. Burgraff has presented to global audiences on topics such as A.I., big data and female empowerment.

Mr. Chandra brings two decades of experience at various global organizations including Workday, PayPal and Virgin Mobile. Most recently, he served as Chief Information Officer and Head of Cloud Operations at TiVo/Xperi for more than eight years. In that role, he was responsible for multiple IT functions including cloud operations, infrastructure and eCommerce that contributed to explosive business growth and customer expansion. His extensive experience includes management of a wide range of IT operations and infrastructure that provided global service availability and ensured reliability of complex systems.

With over two decades of marketing experience, Mr. Curry has worked across a range of industries with a résumé that includes iconic brands and high-tech startups. An award-winning marketer, his work has been seen on the biggest stages of consumer marketing, including the Super Bowl. Most recently, Mr. Curry served as Vice President of the Jaguar brand. He has also held notable marketing and PR leadership positions as Vice President of Marketing for Ferrari and leading e-mobility strategy for Audi. He also previously held public relations and brand management roles with Land Rover. Outside of automotive, he launched subscription-based digital entertainment as Vice President of Marketing at SiriusXM and is a Founding Partner of Mere Mortals, a brand strategy consultancy. Mr. Curry joins Lucid in a permanent capacity as Vice President, Marketing and Communications, after consulting on the Lucid brand's marketing and go-to-market strategy since December 2019.

About Lucid MotorsLucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of the Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

Media Contacts Andrew Hussey media@lucidmotors.com

