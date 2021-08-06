Lucid Expands Arizona Presence With Scottsdale Studio Location

The company's first product, Lucid Air, is built in Arizona and will set new EV benchmarks for luxury, performance, and range up to 500+ miles.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , which is setting new standards with its luxury EVs, today announced the opening of its newest retail location - the Lucid Studio at Scottsdale Fashion Square - on Saturday, August 7. This location, the ninth in a growing network of Lucid Studios, is the first in Arizona and sits just 50 miles from the company's Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande. While at the Lucid Studio, visitors can experience the Lucid Air and learn more about the full lineup, and the company plans to open a separate Lucid service center later this year.

"Opening our first Studio in Arizona, just one hour from where the Lucid Air will begin rolling off the assembly line in Casa Grande this year, is a special milestone," said Zak Edson, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Lucid Group. "This opening reinforces the company's commitment to the region, and is in direct response to the warm welcome and the high level of interest shown for both our manufacturing operations and the products we are bringing to market."

The Lucid Studio design has translated the company's post-luxury design aesthetic into a welcoming physical environment where customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs. This includes the Lucid Air Pure, a very well-equipped model available from $77,400 ( $69,900 with available federal tax credit), through the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $95,000 ( $87,500 with available federal tax), and the Lucid Air Grand Touring, starting at $139,000 ( $131,500 with available federal tax credit). The lineup features models offering up to 500+ miles of projected range on a single charge, power levels up to 1080 hp and quarter mile times as low as 9.9 seconds, making Lucid Air the new standard for electric vehicle performance and efficiency.

Studio ExperienceEvery Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid's Scottsdale Studio allows customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic. Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual ExperienceMirroring the luxury one-to-one Studio experience online for those who prefer shopping from home, customers can take advantage of "Lucid Studio Live," a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can virtually interact with a car while a Lucid representative guides them through key features and configuration options.

Future Studios & Service CentersThe Lucid Studio Scottsdale is the first to open in Arizona, Lucid's second home, and is the newest of ten more set to open throughout North America by the end of 2021. Other locations will include Chicago, San Francisco, Long Island, Vancouver, San Diego, and the D.C. Metro for an expected total of 19 Studio and Service Center locations this year.

Customers can visit during normal business hours or can book a personal appointment by contacting the Lucid team at lucidmotors.com/contact. They can always start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" configurator.

Lucid AMP-1As the first greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle factory in North America, Lucid's innovative AMP-1 in Casa Grande, AZ, was designed with a future-ready focus that allows for additional phases of expansion at the site, including production of the brand's first SUV under the name Project Gravity in 2023. Announced last week, the second phase of expansion is already underway, which will add 2.7 million square feet. In its final form, AMP-1 will be 5.1 million square feet with a manufacturing capacity of up to 365,000 units per year.

About Lucid GroupLucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

