Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration With Jira To Enhance Visual Planning And Collaboration

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Jira Cloud.

The Lucidspark Cards for Jira integration brings the power of visuals to planning, ideation and roadmapping sessions, enabling users to more efficiently plan work, identify potential roadblocks and keep the big picture in mind.

"In today's age of remote work, technical teams need tailored solutions that provide the flexibility to promote collaboration, alignment and innovation," said Dan Lawyer, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Lucid. "This integration will empower both Lucidspark and Jira users with the visual planning solutions to most effectively see and build the future."

The Lucidspark integration with Jira creates a seamless workflow of flexible, visual planning, pushing ideas between both Lucidspark and Jira to empower users with the ability to quickly move into action. Teams can pull data from Jira and add new ideas through brainstorming. Those ideas can then be organized visually in Lucidspark, and easily converted into Jira issues.

The two-way sync allows teams to ideate and create epics in Lucidspark with updates pushing across both applications. These automatic updates reduce the need to manually digitize and upload planning session results into a system of record, minimizing human error and accelerating productivity.

Through this integration with Lucidspark, Jira users can experience enhanced collaboration, innovation and alignment. Users will be able to:

Enjoy flexible, visual planning by importing issues from Jira Cloud as Cards in Lucidspark

as Cards in Lucidspark Transform ideas captured on sticky notes into Jira issues in a single click

Keep teams aligned by tagging assignees to Lucidspark Cards

Collaborate and plan in real time to keep your team and systems up to date

Document ideas in your system of record following brainstorming sessions

Identify roadblocks, risks and priorities by applying formatting and group issues

Visualize your backlog and dependencies to effectively sequence your team's work

Track cross-team and cross-project work by keeping the big picture in a single view

This integration currently works with Jira Cloud. Learn more about how to access the Lucidspark Cards for Jira integration on Lucidspark.com .

About Lucidspark Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

