Lucas Oil To Attend 2021 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products , the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, today announced their return to the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show. The much anticipated event will take place on Thursday, December 9 through Friday, December 11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Lucas Oil will be showcasing multiple products including their new Slick Mist Ceramic Speed Wax. Attendees can catch all the excitement at booth #4501.

"We are extremely grateful to be able to participate in the return of this year's event. We have some exciting new products and partnerships to showcase," said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing. "We welcome the opportunity to engage with this year's attendees and stand among the businesses that drive the racing industry forward year after year."

The PRI Trade Show has served the motorsports industry as a hotspot for showcasing new trends, ideas and products since the launch in 1988. With over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,300 booths, Lucas Oil will be sure to stand out by bringing the best of the best when it comes to lubricants and additives.

The Lucas team will be on hand to showcase four newly developed products to the racing product line up, including:

Slick Mist Ceramic Speed Wax - a highly anticipated, professional-grade, paint sealant that serves as a durable protectant made for easy use and lasting results.

Synthetic FL-0 Racing Engine Oil - a new exclusive blend that increases efficiency as a premium, low viscosity racing engine oil.

SAE 20 Break-In Engine Oil - an exciting new blend designed to provide a quicker, more efficient piston ring seal and protect engine performance and life expectancy.

Semi-Synthetic Racing Automatic Transmission Fluid Type F - a heavy duty blend with shear thinning resistance and anti-wear inhibitors, designed to hold up under the heat and stress of racing applications.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com .

