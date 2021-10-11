Lucas Oil Products, Inc. Names Driven Global Agency Of Record For PR/Brand Communications And Integrated Marketing Counsel

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVEN360, a powerful world-class integrated communications and brand marketing house announces it has been named global Agency of Record (AOR) by Lucas Oil Products, Inc., the world leader and distributor of high performance automotive additives and lubricants. The DRIVEN360 team will be responsible for the management of PR for brand and corporate communications, as well as strategic marketing counsel for Lucas Oil's portfolio of products and branded properties.

"Lucas Oil is proud of its heritage as an authentic, American innovator and brand, but we're also at a point of evolution as we look to the future. We chose DRIVEN360 for their proven history in pushing the envelope for their clients and integrated approach to bringing brands to the next step with bold concepts and unrivaled storytelling capability across current and emerging platforms," said Morgan Lucas, President, Lucas Oil Products. "We are excited to partner with them to help write the next chapter in our story as the leader in additives and lubricants, as well as a brand that's ready to grow and tackle tomorrow's changing world."

DRIVEN360's agile team will serve as strategic counsel for Lucas Oil across the marketing mix, helping to guide larger brand marketing initiatives, social media, entertainment/experiential and other platforms. The agency will also support Lucas Oil branded properties, including its MAVTV Motorsports Network.

"Lucas Oil is a brand I've personally followed and have been a fan of for many years - with their products being a part of my everyday life, vehicles and my garage. It's easy to associate the Lucas Oil name with high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, but after peeling back a few layers it's also a family-run business that perfectly reflects the American dream," said Mike Caudill, president and CEO of DRIVEN360. "We are beyond excited to work with such an iconic company and we look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with the Lucas Oil Products family as their business continues to reach new heights."

ABOUT DRIVEN360

Founded by broadcast news personality, transportation/automotive expert and PR veteran, Mike Caudill, DRIVEN360's world-class track record is highlighted by the launch of startups into the global spotlight, as well as moving the needle for blue chip brands and some of the largest Fortune 500 companies via bold, modern strategies. The disruptive integrated communications/brand marketing firm's multi-industry expertise is reflected by current and past brands including Fisker, Sprint, SoftBank Group, LINE-X, Sena Bluetooth, MiFi®/Inseego, Borla, Saint-Gobain, Fernando Alonso's Kimoa brand, sports teams to Zero Motorcycles and many others. From a media relations perspective, DRIVEN's ability to bring brands of all varieties in reach of the most prominent media outlets across TV, digital, print and social is unrivaled - from Automotive, Powersports/Motorsports, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Luxury, Technology, Health/Fitness, Hospitality, Consumer Products to Fashion.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, which is the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States, and features a distribution network that includes 48 different countries. For more information please visit LucasOil.com

