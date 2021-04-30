Luby's Celebrates Cinco De Mayo And Mother's Day With New Special Offerings

HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (LUB) - Get Report ("Luby's"), announces new special offerings to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day. Guests are invited to celebrate these two festive holidays and dine at their local Luby's Cafeteria or call 1-877-GO-LUBYS or order online at www.lubys.com.

Special Offerings: Wednesday, May 5, 2021: Cinco De Mayo Family Pack offerings available April 29 th to May 5 th starting at only $29.95.

Sunday, May 9, 2021: Mother's Day Special, Italian salmon and rice with two sides and one bread for only $14.99. Don't forget to treat mom with a dessert, Carrot, Chocolate or Yellow Layer Cake!

Todd Coutee, Luby's Chief Operating Officer commented, "We are excited to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day with our guest by providing new offerings that are available in-store or for guests on the go with call-in and online order options. In addition, our Luby's Cookbooks are back! The Cookbooks will be available for sale at our restaurants in time for these holidays. Luby's gift cards are also available for purchase. Treat mom to a delicious Luby's Mother's Day Special meal, Luby's Cookbook and gift card all in one-stop, at your local Luby's location."

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for "Fifth of May", is an annual celebration observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has taken on a significance as a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

Mother's Day as an annual holiday to honor and celebrate moms in the United States. In 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

For additional information contact:

