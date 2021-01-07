Lubricant Anti-wear Agents Market By Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lubricant Anti-wear Agents Market by Type (ZDDP, Phosphate, Phosphite, Phosphonate), Application (Engine Oil, Automotive Gear Oil, Automotive Transmission Fluid, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluid, Grease) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lubricant anti-wear agents market size is projected to grow from USD 698 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2025.The growing demand for high-passenger and commercial vehicles in the automotive industry is driving the lubricant anti-wear agents industry growth as well as the rising GDP in the Asia-Pacific. The increasing inclination toward electric vehicles and environmental concerns is restraining the growth of the market. The zinc dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP) lubricant anti-wear agents segment, by type, is projected to have the largest market share Zinc dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP) is a family of uncharged compounds composed of phosphorus, zinc, and sulfur traces, primarily used as anti-wear additives in lubricants such as gear oil, grease, and motor oil. Zinc dialkldithiophosphate has high thermal and hydrolytic stability and forms protective chemical films on metal surfaces which prevents corrosive damage to valve train and bearings.ZDDPs are multifunctional because they provide wear, oxidation, and corrosion protection. Their antioxidant properties prevent soot deposits and formation of sludge on engine components. This additive provides oxidation, copper-lead bearing corrosion, and wear control majorly in diesel and gasoline engines. It is particularly effective under severe temperature and load. Thus, zinc dialkldithiophosphate enhances the properties of lubricants and is used in various applications such as engine oil, hydraulic oil, and compressor oil. The engine oil application segment is projected to lead the global lubricant anti-wear agents market during the forecast period

Based on the application, the engine oil application segment led the lubricant anti-wear agents market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the automotive sector mainly related to passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the developing regions of the world, and the increasing population in APAC is driving the growth of the automotive oil application segment. Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global lubricant anti-wear agents market during the forecast period The Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the lubricant anti-wear agents industry from 2020 to 2025 in terms of both value and volume. The demand for lubricant anti-wear agents is increasing in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. Also, the increasing GDP in the area is expected to fuel the demand for automobiles; thus, driving the lubricant anti-wear agents market growth. The market in this region is also projected to continue its market dominance in terms of both value and volume, from 2020 to 2025, owing to the and rising industrial activities in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market4.2 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Region4.3 Asia-Pacific Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Country and Application4.4 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Sales Channel4.5 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Application 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector5.2.1.2 High Economic Growth in the Asia-Pacific Led by Increasing Industrial Activity5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Drive Towards Alternative Fuels5.2.2.2 Rising Competition from Unorganized and Fragmented Market5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy5.2.3.2 Increasing Market Opportunities from BRICS Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Prices of Crude Oil5.2.4.2 Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-195.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Industry Outlook5.4.1 Automotive Industry5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Trade Data5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Trends in Average Selling Prices5.9 Regulatory Landscape 6 COVID-19 Impact on Lubricant Market Ecosystem6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment6.2 Critical COVID-19 Factors Impacting the Lubricants Market in 20206.3 Lubricants Market Projections Based on Driving Factors and COVID-19 Impact6.4 Value Chain of Lubricants Industry6.5 Key Takeaways6.5.1 Impact on Transportation6.5.2 Impact on Industrial Applications6.6 Factors Driving the Growth6.6.1 Disruption in the Automotive Industry6.6.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production6.6.1.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions6.6.1.3 Risk Assessment and Opportunities6.6.1.4 Analyst's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities 7 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Sales Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Captive7.2.1 Competitive Edge in Terms of Price is Expected to Drive the Segment7.3 Merchant7.3.1 Requirement of Minimum Investments on Fixed Assets Expected to Propel Demand for the Segment 8 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Automotive8.2.1 Rising Demand for Engine Oil from Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Expected to Increase Demand in the Segment8.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry8.2.2 Engine Oil8.2.3 Automotive Gear Oil8.2.4 Automotive Transmission Fluid8.3 Industrial8.3.1 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Used in Hydraulic Oil and Metalworking Fluid Expected to Drive Demand for this Segment8.3.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Sector8.3.2 Hydraulic Oil8.3.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Hydraulic Oil8.3.3 Metal Working Fluid8.3.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Working Fluid8.3.4 Grease8.3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Grease8.3.5 Others 9 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Zinc Dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP)9.2.1 Wear, Oxidation, and Corrosion Protection Properties are Expected to Drive Demand9.3 P-Derivative9.3.1 Rising Demand for P-Derivative in Various Applications is Expected to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period9.3.2 Phosphonate9.3.3 Phosphate9.3.4 Phosphite 10 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia-Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 North America10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)11.2.1 Star11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive11.2.4 Participants11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs11.3.1 Progressive Companies11.3.2 Responsive Companies11.3.3 Starting Blocks11.3.4 Dynamic Companies11.4 Market Share, 201811.5 Competitive Scenario11.5.1 New Product Launches11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions11.5.3 Contracts & Agreements11.5.4 Investments & Expansions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Afton Chemical12.1.1 Products Offered12.1.2 Recent Developments12.1.3 Analyst's View12.1.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.3.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.2 BASF SE12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Products Offered12.2.3 Recent Developments12.2.4 Analyst's View12.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.3 Chevron Oronite12.3.1 Products Offered12.3.2 Recent Developments12.3.3 Analyst's View12.3.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.3.3.2 Strategic Choices Made12.3.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.4 Solvay12.4.1 Products Offered12.4.2 Recent Developments12.4.3 Analyst's View12.4.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.4.3.2 Strategic Choices Made12.4.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.5 LANXESS12.5.1 Products Offered12.5.2 Recent Developments12.5.3 Analyst's View12.5.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.5.3.2 Strategic Choices Made12.5.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.6 King Industries12.6.1 Products Offered12.6.2 Recent Developments12.7 Lubrizol Corporation12.7.1 Products Offered12.7.2 Recent Developments12.8 Prasol Chemicals12.8.1 Products Offered12.8.2 Recent Developments12.9 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.12.9.1 Products Offered12.9.2 Recent Developments12.10 Israel Chemicals (ICL)12.10.1 Products Offered12.10.2 Recent Developments12.11 Clariant12.11.1 Products Offered12.11.2 Recent Developments12.12 Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives12.12.1 Products Offered12.12.2 Recent Developments12.13 Wuxi South Petroleum Additives12.13.1 Products Offered12.13.2 Recent Developments12.14 Transasia Petrochem12.14.1 Products Offered12.14.2 Recent Developments12.15 Dorf Ketal Chemicals12.16 Seqens12.17 Repsol12.18 Amsoil12.19 ZPlus, LLC12.20 Infineum12.21 Xinxiang Richful Lube Additive12.22 CamGuard 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

