LubeZone, Inc. Acquires All Star Truck Services Corp. In Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LubeZone, Inc. announced today the purchase of All Star Truck Repair ("All Star") in Houston, Texas.

The acquisition serves to strengthen LubeZone's presence in the Houston market, while expanding its high-quality service offerings for both fleet partners and drive up customers with heavy-duty trucks. All Star utilizes its fleet of trucks to service to customers at their locations, saving them time and money. All Star's service offerings include mobile mechanical repair and preventative maintenance, full scale mechanical repair, and parts delivery directly to customer sites. All Star also operates a heavy-duty truck and trailer parts storefront to provide drivers with a wide selection of parts at their convenience.

LubeZone will look to expand further into this new arena over the next several months, seeking other add-on opportunities across the United States in the mobile truck services space. "Our vision of becoming a fully integrated commercial truck service organization that can service our customers coast-to-coast has taken a major step forward with the addition of All Star Truck Services Corp," said Glenn Sherburne, CEO of LubeZone, Inc.

All Star Truck Services will continue to operate under its existing name.

About LubeZone:LubeZone understands that in the trucking industry, time is money. Whether you own one truck or a thousand, getting you back on the road fast is their focus with their high-speed yet high-quality service. Over the next few years, you will begin to see LubeZone locations at your favorite stopping points along major interstates throughout the country with fair prices, friendly service, and your favorite brands.

LubeZone currently has 11 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Georgia. For more information, or to find a location nearest you, visit our website at www.LubeZone.com.

