LTG (Ret.) Michael D. Barbero Joins TerraScale As Chairman

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale, a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, today announced that U.S. Army Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael D. Barbero has joined the company in the role of Chairman.

General Barbero is a career Infantry leader, who has served in a wide variety of leadership assignments and has commanded forces at every grade, from Lieutenant to Lieutenant General. During his service as a General Officer in the US Army, he spent 46 months in Iraq over three separate combat tours of duty.

In addition to assisting with development and implementation of TerraScale's global vision and government contracting strategy, General Barbero will help lead the company's rollout of Project Energos, a plan to develop large-scale clean digital infrastructure projects around the world. Project Energos commenced in 2020, with a $3 billion pilot project currently underway in Reno, NV.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome General Barbero to the TerraScale team," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "In addition to a vast network of high-level relationships and deep understanding of global geopolitics, he possesses the senior leadership experience and business acumen to advance complex, billion-dollar projects from start to finish."

A seasoned business manager spanning both civilian and military sectors, General Barbero has unique experience at the intersection of technology, security, and green energy. His past experience includes the management of a $2 Billion program to develop and field new technologies, tactics and operational capabilities to counter the effectiveness of the Improvised Explosive Devise against US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

General Barbero also managed a $13 Billion Foreign Military Sales program during his service in the Middle East, in which he worked closely with senior government leaders, contractors, and foreign security ministries and forces to achieve financial and operational goals relating to complex political and military projects.

"I look forward to working closely with Danny Hayes and the talented team at TerraScale to execute solutions to some of the world's most pressing data, cybersecurity and energy challenges," General Barbero said. "I believe that clean, efficient digital infrastructures are key to preparing for the future, and that TerraScale has the resources, passion, and expertise to lead this transformation."

General Barbero came to TerraScale as a referral from former CIA Director, General (Retired) David H. Petraeus.

About TerraScaleTerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future proofing our planet by collaborating with best-in-class green engineering, technology, real estate, energy and construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects. TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

