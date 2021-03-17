LTC Announces Cornelia Cheng As New Board Member

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that Cornelia Cheng has been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors of LTC effective April 1, 2021,...

Cheng, 53, brings over 20 years of corporate finance, M&A, capital markets, recapitalization, REIT financings and talent management experience to LTC's Board. She is Managing Director, Investments for Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC, a private credit fund that specializes in uni‑tranche facilities, first and second lien term loans, and mezzanine investments. Prior to joining Brightwood, Cheng was regional head of the greater Los Angeles investment team for Prudential Capital Group and a Senior Associate for CIBC World Markets.

"We are very pleased to welcome Cornelia to LTC's Board of Directors. Her significant experience and expertise will serve us well," said Wendy Simpson, LTC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "LTC has known Cornelia since 2010 when she worked with us, and underwrote our debt relationship with Prudential. As such, she comes to our Board with a substantial understanding of our business and industry. We look forward to the added perspective Cornelia brings."

Separately, LTC's Board will form a new committee to address diversity and ESG initiatives at the Company. The committee will be chaired by Ms. Cheng.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

