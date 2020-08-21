LSU Online Continues Student Growth, Expands Online Degree Offerings

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSU Online is continuing a two-year growth trajectory in enrollments and program offerings for fully online degrees. The most recent 45 percent growth rate year over year is reflective of the department's mission to deliver high-quality programs with academic rigor and dedicated student support. These programs are online by design, meaning the courses undergo a robust design and development process to maximize a student's experience in the virtual classroom.

In keeping with this mission, LSU is launching eight new fully online degrees. LSU Online & Continuing Education now offers more than 80 online degrees, certificates and MicroCred programs across a range of high-demand fields. By expanding online offerings, students can earn an LSU degree-learning from the same faculty teaching the on-campus courses-from anywhere in the world.

New degrees:

"We are excited to launch our online B.S. in Sport Administration to further provide LSU students the opportunity to earn this degree in a flexible format," said Michael Martinez, LSU School of Kinesiology assistant professor. "Students pursuing this degree will be exposed to relevant topics and trends to the management and administration of the sport industry."

Students can expect world-class customer service from a dedicated concierge starting on day one. The concierge provides one-on-one support during the application process, assistance with registering for classes and encouragement throughout a student's academic journey. This personalized support empowers students to focus on earning their degree.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester is October 5. To apply, visit LSU Online & Continuing Education.

About LSU Online & Continuing EducationLSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsu-online-continues-student-growth-expands-online-degree-offerings-301116067.html

SOURCE LSU Online & Continuing Education