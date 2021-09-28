LSU And Guild Education Partner To Provide Stackable Credentials And Degrees To Working Adult Learners

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LSU is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild Education, a leading education and upskilling platform.

LSU will join Guild's Learning Marketplace to provide working adult learners at Guild's employer partners, including Chipotle, Target, Walmart and Waste Management, access to a wide spectrum of programs ranging from stackable certificate programs to select online degrees.

"In keeping with the theme of 'Scholarship First,' we are proud to continually expand access and opportunity within higher education for working adult learners by entering into this important partnership with Guild," said Matt Lee, LSU interim executive vice president and provost. "This partnership increases career pathways for employees at some of the nation's largest forward-thinking companies by receiving a world-class education from LSU, fully funded by their employer. We look forward to welcoming this new cohort of Tigers into the LSU family."

LSU celebrates more than 150 years of academic quality and is among the top 1 percent of elite universities with a land, sea and space-grant status. LSU is the only public, Carnegie-designated R1 university in Louisiana. Students at LSU graduate at higher rates than the national average and are consistently accepted into medical, dental and law school at significantly higher rates. Graduates from LSU also earn $15,000 more annually compared to the national average.

" Louisiana State University is a great addition to Guild's growing Learning Marketplace," said Paul Freedman, president of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. " LSU is a quality R1 institution with a strong history of serving working adults. Their innovative programs offer a wide variety of individualized pathways into high-demand, relevant fields for today's workforce."

Current employees at U.S.-based companies whose employer offers education programs are encouraged to contact their HR coordinators to see if Guild and LSU are options for them. Companies that are interested in partnering with LSU can visit online.lsu.edu/partnerships .

About LSU Online & Continuing EducationLSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Learn more at https://online.lsu.edu/.

About Guild EducationGuild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. A certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88 million working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild is an education platform that upskills workers and prepares companies for the future. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, The Walt Disney Company and Chipotle — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees. Guild connects them to a learning marketplace of the nation's best universities and learning providers, from institutions like Oregon State University, Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Paul Quinn College, community colleges like Rio Salado College, Southern New Hampshire University and eCornell, as well as certificates in technical skills like Salesforce Administration and GoogleIT — with tuition paid by the company. Guild serves working learners from all 50 states, including 54% who are students of color and 56% who are female. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/ .

More news and information can be found on LSU's media center, www.lsu.edu/mediacenter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsu-and-guild-education-partner-to-provide-stackable-credentials-and-degrees-to-working-adult-learners-301386663.html

SOURCE Guild Education