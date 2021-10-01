LSINC PeriQ360 Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2021 Pinnacle Product Award For Direct To Shape Printers (not Flatbed)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSINC Corporation is proud to announce that its PeriQ360 quad-spindle, direct-to-object digital printer received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2021 Pinnacle Product Award for Direct to Shape Printers (not flatbed). The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery here.

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that are, or will be, available for sale in 2021. A highly qualified panel of judges from across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest's 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output and non-output technologies.

"Behind the scenes, LSINC has been a key driver in the design and manufacture of digital printers for more than a decade," said Alicia Ryan, CEO of LSINC. "This award demonstrates how we are using our engineering, integration, and manufacturing expertise to take digital, direct-to-object printers to the next level under the LSINC brand."

"One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like the PeriQ360, they had their work cut out for them," said Ray Weiss, Director of Digital Print Programs, PRINTING United Alliance.

"The Pinnacle Product Award competition represents the best of the best among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment," Weiss said. "Congratulations to all the winners."

Award winners will receive a digital badge, that will give information on their product embedded into the meta-data of the badge. For more information about the awards and how to participate in future Pinnacle Awards Programs, visit: https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/.

About PRINTING United Alliance PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States, comprised of the vast communities which it represents. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from the leading media company in the industry - NAPCO Media. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is the global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsinc-periq360-wins-printing-united-alliance-2021-pinnacle-product-award-for-direct-to-shape-printers-not-flatbed-301389991.html

SOURCE LSINC Corporation