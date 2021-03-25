LSG Music Presents Real Quick By K-Roll, Quesh And $DOE$

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Rollinson, or K-Roll, recently dropped his debut single - Real Quick - with Quesh and $DOE$ complimenting his slow-paced rapping prowess. The debut single presented by LSG Music is set to play on over a million radio stations worldwide.

K-Roll Feat.Quesh,$DOE$

The video for Real Quick features the recording process of the song. K-Roll, Quesh and $DOE$ can be seen chipping in with their parts. K-Roll, from Greenville, SC, shot the video in his neighborhood and adds nimble vibes to the song.

The song is a rollercoaster of different paces. K-Roll starts with a traditional and slow-paced pattern, picking up pace with words and then dropping it all for the listener to relax and wait for the female vocalist.

Simon Sayz, the composer for K-Roll's debut single, has gone for an electronic vibe with twinges of acoustics popping up from behind. The electronic vibes of the song are frequently overpowered by the rhythmic strumming of an acoustic guitar, lending a lot more prominence to the words of K-Roll himself.

The female lead vocalist adds a saucy mix to the song, and complements K-Roll's gentle presence with some promiscuity. The track's smoothness and monotony is bolstered and positively disrupted by the female vocalist's swift movements and her multi-versed voice.

The song can be accessed on YouTube, Spotify, on K-Roll's Website, on Apple music and other music handles. K-Roll has worked out of his skin to give a debut worth the watch, and its success speaks for itself.

"Real Quick" has gone platinum since its release. The single has been played over 30 million times on 85% of commercial radio stations globally. LSG Music are about to release K-Roll's latest new single, "Earthquake" in March, 2021. They are placing "Real Quick" & "Earthquake" for radio rotation, bookings, press, media interviews, blogs, music investors, major film/music distribution.

Possible investors and stakeholders associated with the media may contact: Lewis Gregory Lewisj4800@gmail LSG Music's website.

About the Company

Since 2000, LGMUSIC has been proud to serve the World. We're committed to not only providing quality products and services, but also going above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction.

