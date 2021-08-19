LSE Joins Hedera Governing Council To Advance Blockchain Research For Social Good

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), via LSE Enterprise Ltd, will join the Hedera Governing Council to advance its Blockchain / DLT Centre and support sustainable and social impact projects

DALLAS and LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph , the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy, today announced LSE as the newest member of its Governing Council. The Hedera Council, designed to be the most decentralized governance model for a public ledger, comprises up to 39 global organizations that are from a diverse array of industries and geographies and that each run an initial network nodes.

LSE joins the Hedera Governing Council to advance the university's growing research and commercial outreach in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs), providing opportunities for students and faculty related to hackathons, thought leadership, and research opportunities aimed at adding to the body of knowledge around distributed ledger technologies. LSE will become the second Hedera Council member from the higher education sector, after London peer UCL joined the organization in May 2020 .

"Upholding our responsibilities for pioneering academic research, we quickly recognised the enormous opportunities public and private blockchain can play in future digital transformation. Joining the Hedera Governing Council provides a significant step forward in extending our research collaboration and knowledge sharing of digital transformation. In doing so, we aim to significantly extend our research footprint in understanding how DLT and blockchains can play a positive impact on society in pioneering digital sustainable projects," said Carsten Sorensen, Dr Carsten Sorensen, Associate Professor (Reader) in digital innovation, Department of Management.

The team leading the LSE Blockchain / DLT initiatives are recognized as being at the forefront of academic and thought leadership on digital platforms and Web 3.0. The team has first-hand experience in collaborating with central banks, regulators, and industry practitioners in advancing and bridging the gap between research, innovation, and application of DLTs, and will run a Hedera network node alongside other council members. "Impacts of covid-19 and climate change are demanding new intellectual models of how we work, live and play together in a metaphysical world. The underlying features of a blockchain, act as a coordination technology, which can create efficient marketplaces, from typically illiquid environments that are not naturally connected or trustworthy. Thus, blockchains will give rise to emerging business models and opportunities, as shared ledgers will change organizational and institutional structures of an economy," said Thamim Ahmed, Senior Research Associate, LSE.

For Hedera, LSE's inclusion on the Hedera Governing Council will provide it with an extensive network of academics and industry partners to collaborate with who are at the forefront of thought leadership on digital platforms and web 3.0. In addition, by collaborating with the team leading the LSE Blockchain / DLT Centre, Hedera and its partners will be able to gain critical expertise in areas such as Treasury and Coin Economics Committee (CoinCom).

"As a world renowned, top-ranked academic institution, LSE's inclusion on the Hedera Governing Council is a fantastic development for our community, and the entire decentralized economy. LSE's motto is the 'betterment of society,' and this ethos will transcend to aiding a greater understanding of future digital transformation, aided by public distributed ledgers. The team at the LSE have built up an outstanding reputation in advancing the research sharing capabilities of the industry, which we recognize as a significantly important addition to the Hedera Governing Council," said Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera.

About Hedera HashgraphHedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About LSELSE Enterprise was set up by the London School of Economics and Political Science to enable and facilitate the application of its academic expertise and intellectual resources.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally renowned university specialising in the social sciences. Its expertise spans a wide range of disciplines from economics, politics and law, to sociology, health policy, accounting and finance.

As one of the most international universities in the world, the School's diversity of people, ideas and interests make it an exciting centre for research, teaching and public engagement.

Established in 1895, the original vision of LSE as 'a community of people and ideas, founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society' remains true to this day. It continues to use its research-led expertise to influence governments, NGOs, businesses and others to help tackle the world's most pressing problems. For more information visit lse.ac.uk

