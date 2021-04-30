LRS IT Solutions Named IBM Beacon Award Finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the deadline for a technology refresh at a southwestern utility company was suddenly shortened, the LRS IT Solutions team at work on the project did what they always do: find a way to get the job done.

That work has been honored by being named a finalist for the IBM Beacon Award for Most Innovative Client Experience on Z.

Now in its 22 nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards is IBM's highest honor for recognizing Business Partners that have created exceptional solutions using IBM products and services

The LRS team configured a solution consisting of a z15 mainframe and DS8000 disk storage as the solution for performance, resiliency, cost, and security. The z15 offers simplified implementation and management of encryption and security keys, System Recovery Boost for faster IPLs, lower energy costs and reduced footprint. That combination would be installed at the utility's production facility and also at its disaster recovery site.

Implementing the solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the utility's employees were working from home, was a challenge. That challenge intensified when the original six-month installation timeframe was shortened to about 60 days.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be a finalist for a Beacon Award," noted Diane Arnold, Managing Director, LRS IT Solutions. "Our team has a history of overcoming obstacles to meet a customer's needs, and I'm extremely excited to see them getting the recognition they deserve."

For complete details of the project, go to www.LRSITSolutions.com.

About LRS

LRS is a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Ill. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Since 1995, the LRS IT Solutions division of LRS has been dedicated to creating Information Technology solutions for customers. Our solutions incorporate the best IT products along with valuable services delivered by our outstanding staff of IT professionals. For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

