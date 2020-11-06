LRA Highlights Full Continuum Of Lupus Research At ACR Convergence 2020

- 21 presentations of studies funded by the Lupus Research Alliance on a variety of immune pathways

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA), the largest private funder of lupus research in the world, is proud to announce important results of 21 studies supported by the LRA to be presented at ACR Convergence 2020 - this year's virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

Studies will represent the LRA's breadth of research encompassing the full continuum of science from fundamental research through clinical trials. Basic research findings will cover the impact of lupus on a variety of immune cells throughout the body. Clinical research conducted through LRA's affiliate Lupus Therapeutics and its Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) include results for three studies including one for the investigational therapy iberdomide being tested for lupus in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

In addition, furthering understanding of lupus nephritis and its treatment are 10 presentations by the AMP RA/SLE program, a public-private partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eight biopharmaceutical companies, the LRA and several other nonprofit groups and managed by the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH).

"While online due to COVID-19 circumstances, ACR Convergence 2020 continues to advance lupus research by gathering the lupus scientific community to share their work with thousands of colleagues from around the world," said LRA President and CEO Kenneth M. Farber. "The LRA is proud to see many of the studies we funded deliver discoveries that will further treatment advances. And we particularly look forward to new data being presented on the effectiveness and safety of belimumab for treating lupus nephritis, the most common complication of lupus."

Fundamental Research Funded by the LRA

LRA-funded researchers will be presenting their work uncovering lupus' impact on a wide variety of immune cells. Several presentations will focus on changes in kidney immune cells during lupus nephritis. Other studies examine the impact of epigenetics, the microbiome and extracellular DNA during disease progression. Demographic and medical factors impacting patient participation in clinical trials will also be reported.

Oral Presentations: Genetic-epigenetic Interaction and the Relationship Between DNA Methylation Patterns and Disease Activity in a Longitudinal Cohort of Lupus Patients Abstract #0494, November 6, 5:00 PM

The Identification of Shared and Unique Myeloid Cell States in Pre- and Post-nephritic Lupus Mouse Models, Sle.Yaa1 and NZBW Abstract #0979, November 7, 3:00 PM

Kidney-infiltrating T Cells in Murine Lupus Nephritis Exhibit Transcriptional Heterogeneity and Oligoclonal Expansion Abstract #0976, November 7, 3:10 PM

Epigenetic regulation of AID and the autoantibody response by the histone deacetylase Sirt1No abstract number provided, November 8, 11:15 AM

Opposing T cell Responses in Autoimmunity No abstract number provided, November 21, 11:45 AM

Immune Cells Across Individual Pediatric Lupus Patients No abstract number provided, November 21, 12:45 PM

Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Autoimmunity to Extracellular DNA No abstract number provided, November 21, 3:15 PM

Poster Presentations: Determinants of Participation in Clinical Trials Among Patients with Lupus in the United States Abstract #0048, November 6, 9:00 AM

Single-Cell Transcriptomics of Mouse and Human Lupus Nephritis Identifies Conserved Myeloid Populations Across Species Abstract #0839, November 7, 9:00 AM

Dynamic Changes in Microbiota Representation of a Gut Pathobiont and Clinical Disease Activity in Patients with Lupus Nephritis Abstract #1815, November 9, 9:00 AM

Clinical Trials Conducted by Lupus Therapeutics

Several of the first studies conducted by Lupus Therapeutics, the clinical trial affiliate of LRA and its LuCIN network include its first clinical trials of potential new drug treatments for lupus.

Oral Presentation: Efficacy and Safety of Iberdomide in Patients with Active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: 24-Week Results of a Phase 2, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Abstract #0987, November 7, 3:00 PM

Poster Presentations: Efficacy and Safety of Evobrutinib (M2951) in Adult Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Who Received Standard of Care Therapy: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Dose Ranging Study Abstract #0865, November 7, 9:00 AM

Delayed and Immediate Release Prednisone Decrease Fatigue Comparably in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Abstract #1847, November 9, 9:00 AM

Studies by Accelerating Medicines Partnership

Ten studies arising from the AMP RA/SLE will be presented at ACR. Many of the studies focus on ways to diagnose, monitor, and treat lupus nephritis - kidney inflammation.

Plenary Session II: Urine Proteomics and Single Cell Transcriptomics Identify IL-16 as a Biomarker for Lupus NephritisAbstract ID 904259, November 7, 12:00 PM

AMP SLE Plenary: Getting Single Cell RNA Sequencing Data from Human Kidney BiopsiesAbstract not provided, November 8, 10:00 AM

ET Single Cell Transcriptomic Analyses of Lupus Nephritis KidneyAbstract not provided, November 8, 10:10 AM

Urine Proteomics in Lupus Nephritis: Implications for a Liquid BiopsyAbstract not provided, November 8, 10:20 AM

What Have We Learned About SLE from AMP, and Where Are We Going?Abstract not provided, November 8, 10:30 AM

Oral Presentations: Renal Responder Status and Associated Clinical Variables in the Lupus Accelerating Medicines Partnership Cohort Abstract #1515, November 8, 4:30 PM

The Value of Renal Biopsy at Lower Levels of Proteinuria in Patients Enrolled in the Lupus Accelerating Medicines Partnership Abstract #1516, November 8, 4:40 PM

Poster Presentations: Urine Proteomic Classifiers Predict Renal Histological Activity and Chronicity Indices and May Predict Treatment Response in Lupus Nephritis Abstract #0029, November 6, 9:00 AM

Lupus Nephritis and Renal Outcomes in African Americans: The Accelerating Medicines Partnership Cohort Experience Abstract #0250, November 6, 9:00 AM

Safety of Obtaining Research Tissue During Clinically Indicated Kidney Biopsies: Data from the Lupus Accelerating Medicines Partnership Abstract #1793, November 9, 9:00 AM

Other Key Clinical Studies in Lupus

News from ACR Convergence 2020 includes results of many trials looking at several potential new lupus treatments. Of the brief sampling below, most notable is new data from two large Phase 3 studies testing the existing drug belimumab (Benlysta ®) for possible use in lupus nephritis.

Plenary and Oral Presentations: Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of BIIB059, an Anti-Blood Dendritic Cell Antigen 2 Antibody, in SLE Abstract #0935, November 7, 11:45 AM

BIIB059, a Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Targeting Blood Dendritic Cell Antigen 2 on Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells, Shows Dose-Related Efficacy in a Phase 2 Study in Participants with Active Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Abstract #0986, November 7, 3:00 PM

Two-Year Results from a Randomized, Controlled Study of Obinutuzumab for Proliferative Lupus Nephritis Abstract #0988, November 7, 3:00 PM

Effects of Belimumab on Renal Outcomes, Overall SLE Control and Biomarkers: Findings from a Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-controlled 104-week Study in Patients with Active Lupus Nephritis Abstract #1441, November 8, 11:30 AM

Poster Presentations: Treatment of SLE with or Without Nephritis with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Updated Results of the MISSION Study Abstract #0855, November 7, 9:00 AM

Voclosporin Does Not Decrease Mycophenolic Acid Concentrations in Patients with SLE Abstract #0862, November 7, 9:00 AM

Flare Reduction and Oral Corticosteroid Taper in Patients with Active SLE Treated with Anifrolumab in 2 Phase 3 Trials Abstract #1827, November 9, 9:00 AM

Comprehensive Efficacy of Anifrolumab Across Organ Domains in Patients with Active SLE: Pooled Data from 2 Phase 3 Trials Abstract #1828, November 9, 9:00 AM

The research presented at ACR Convergence 2020 highlights the full range of research funded each year by the LRA. Basic research studies uncovered changes in immune cells associated with lupus flares and lupus nephritis. Several clinical trials show promising results, including a trial using belimumab to treat lupus nephritis and a trial using iberdomide to treat active lupus.

About LupusLupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90% of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About the Lupus Research Alliance The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

About Lupus Therapeutics Lupus Therapeutics, an affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, aims to accelerate drug discovery and diagnostic innovation for all patients living with lupus. Lupus Therapeutics engages with biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, as well as other investigators, to bring clinical trials to real people living with lupus. The organization aims to place the patient voice at the center of strategic planning with the most creative clinicians and scientists in the world.

*All presentation times are Eastern Standard Time

