LPL Financial Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that George Gerhard, Ron Pac and the team at Trivium Point Advisory have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The advisors reported having served approximately $250 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Mass Mutual.

Pac and Gerhard come from entrepreneurial families and understand firsthand what it's like to build a business from the ground up. After working together in a previous firm for about nine years, the advisors launched Trivium Point Advisory last year, combining nearly 30 years of industry experience. "We share a common mission to create an experience that allows our client to connect their personal finances and investment, business initiatives where applicable, with the advice and execution of their taxes without ever leaving the office," Pac said. Joining Gerhard and Pac at the Tarrytown, N.Y.,-based practice are eight other professionals comprising of advisors, consultants, accountants and support staff.

In Latin, Trivium means, "the place where three roads meet." The advisors called it a perfect analogy to represent the three legs of their practice: personal wealth management, business consulting and tax services. "Often, there is disconnect over the course of a person's lifetime as they accumulate wealth and find an advisor, while also working with an accountant and attorney. Our job is to connect the dots to bring a holistic view of a client's entire financial situation. It's our goal that a client's financial situation never hits a ceiling of complexity that warrants them to look outside our firm," Gerhard said, noting that Trivium is also a full-service accounting firm and the team has close relationships with many local attorneys.

With support from LPL Financial, the Trivium team is looking to build on its entrepreneurial foundation while maintaining its unique culture and brand. "With LPL, we can brand our entire organization and stay ahead of the curve in the industry, with a goal of providing the most progressive advice and services to help our clients work toward their financial goals," Pac said. "The partnership with LPL also allows us to keep a boutique feel while providing us with the opportunity to be a point of succession for local tax and personal wealth management practices," Gerhard said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "Serving a client's wealth management needs creates an opportunity for advisors to play a broader role in their clients' financial lives and build deeper, long-lasting relationships. Ron and George have embraced the entrepreneurial spirit of independence by establishing a business that aligns a client's key financial support teams so that they received an enhanced, streamlined service experience. As their partner, we are committed to delivering the technology, resources and support that helps them be successful across the lifecycle of their business—as their clients' needs evolve, as their business grows and as the industry and marketplace change over time. We extend a warm welcome to the entire team at Trivium Point Advisory, and we look forward to being their partner for many years to come."

