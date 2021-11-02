LPL Financial Welcomes Integrity Wealth Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Integrity Wealth Team has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $175 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Ameriprise Financial Services.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Integrity Wealth Team was founded when financial advisors and colleagues Lauren Silva and Nathan Helms CFP ®, CIMA ®, joined their practices. They believed their skills complemented each other and that a team approach would best benefit clients. Together, they provide comprehensive financial planning and socially-responsible investment advice for their client base of retirees and successful young entrepreneurs.

Looking for more flexibility, additional options and the freedom to run their business on their own terms, the advisors chose to partner with LPL. "We believe the move to LPL will upgrade the level of service and advice options that our clients deserve," Helms said. "LPL's integrated technology, combined with robust planning software, will create more efficiencies in our practice and help us differentiate the client experience. We also appreciate LPL's strong culture, values and commitment to taking care of its advisors."

For Helms, who was previously affiliated with LPL, the move to LPL was a homecoming. He said he appreciates the firm's cultural and service transformation, and he is thrilled to reunite with the industry leader.

For Silva, the move allowed her to rebrand her business under the Integrity name. She stated, "Our philosophy is to serve our clients with integrity, help to align their investments with their values, and to be able to give back to their communities in a meaningful way. We appreciate all of the options that LPL provides in the ESG and SRI space."

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, "We extend a warm welcome to Lauren, Nate and their team. Taking care of LPL advisors is our entire focus and mission. We are committed to helping advisors build thriving practices, where they can operate on their own terms and provide their clients with differentiated experiences. LPL is uniquely positioned in the independent marketplace to make ongoing investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help advisors meet the evolving needs of the industry and their clients. We look forward to supporting the Integrity Wealth Team for years to come."

