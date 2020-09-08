LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Forrest Williams, Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Forrest Williams Jr. of The Opus Group of Virginia has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and the corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platform, which leverages LPL as custodian. He reported having served approximately $150 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from MML Investors Services.

Based in Virginia Beach, Williams has 27 years of experience in the industry, all with the same firm prior to joining LPL. He left a corporate advertising job in 1993 to become an entrepreneur, loving that he could combine his interest in finance with the ability to make a real difference in his client's lives.

"It's so rewarding to know that my work helps people plan for early retirement, send their kids to college or pursue a better life with a comfortable financial situation," said Williams, who holds designations in Certified in Long Term Care and Certified Fund Specialist. He specializes in asset management strategies, corporate retirement plans and retirement income planning.

With a degree in secondary education, Williams enjoys teaching his clients and others about how the markets work. He has been quoted in several magazines on investment topics, served on national advisory boards and appeared on local TV to comment on investment strategy during trying times. Williams is highly committed to supporting his local community and serves as treasurer for the Westminster Canterbury Foundation and immediate past treasurer of the Norfolk Forum, the oldest publically-funded speaker's series in the country. A father of five, Williams is a coach and mentor with the athletic associations where his children play sports.

Looking to regain more control over his business and enhance his service to clients, Williams chose to partner with LPL. He stated, "We want access to updated technology, and found that LPL's digital capabilities far exceed our expectations. We are already seeing an improvement in how we interact with clients, particularly with how they view their account information. But more than that, the move to LPL also gives me the opportunity to be in my own office and control all of the client-facing activities. LPL truly supports my independence and allows me to operate in the ways that I see as best for my business and clients."

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "We welcome Forrest to LPL and are proud to support his independent practice. Our industry has changed quickly and so have clients' needs and expectations. That calls for advisors to have a partner that can support their ability to evolve their practice in ways that meet the relevant needs of their clients, their business and the industry. At LPL, we are committed to investing in sophisticated digital capabilities and robust resources designed to enhance the overall client experience and drive growth by delivering meaningful advice and guidance to their clients. We look forward to being a partner to The Opus Group of Virginia for many years to come."

About LPL Financial LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

The Opus Group of Virginia and LPL are separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact: Lauren Hoyt-Williams(980) 321-1232 Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com