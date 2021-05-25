LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPL's platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.

"Alisa brings a wealth of experience leading large teams and leveraging data-driven strategies to encourage growth," Fandrey said. "With her background and her one-team spirit, she is a great fit to support the firm's vision and journey to deliver highly personalized growth support to advisors across business models."

Maute joins LPL Financial from global asset manager WisdomTree Asset Management. She started her career at Morgan Stanley and has also held leadership positions at Van Kampen Investments. Maute earned a bachelor's of business administration from the University of Iowa, and she earned her MBA at DePaul University. She has the CIMA and CAIA designations, as well as FINRA 7, 63 and 24 licenses.

"I'm inspired by LPL's mission and commitment to advisors. There is tremendous opportunity in our industry, with increasing demand for advice and a growing desire by advisors to run a practice of their own design," Maute said. "Through the formation of the Advisor Solutions team, LPL is positioned to be able to deliver a truly differentiated platform that serves the needs of each unique advisor. I'm excited for the opportunity to join this team to help increase access to the capabilities, resources and solutions that can bring the most value to advisors' practices."

