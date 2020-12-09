LPL Financial Awarded For Its Innovative M&A Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced today that the firm won an InvestmentNews 2020 Innovation Award recognizing its advisor mergers and acquisitions platform.

According to InvestmentNews , the award recognizes the crucial role firms such as LPL Financial play in cultivating and implementing innovative answers to some of the financial advice industry's greatest problems. Winning the Practice Management category, LPL's M&A Solutions platform simplifies the mergers and acquisitions process for advisors, helping them execute their growth and acquisition strategies while maximizing the value of their businesses.

LPL's M&A Solutions provides strategies and support tailored to each advisor's specific goals, along with a single point of contact to help manage transactions from start to finish. Facilitated by a team of skilled LPL professionals, this approach reduces the need for an advisor to manage multiple third-party vendors. The enhanced workflow and personalized support can reduce the time to close a deal by approximately two-thirds of the time, while also reducing the cost to the advisor.

"On behalf of LPL, we are honored to be recognized for the firm's innovation to improve the experience and outcomes associated with buying and selling advisor practices," said Jeremy Holly, LPL senior vice president and head of Advisor Financial Solutions. "Our focus is on supporting our advisors, and that is a commitment across every stage of the business lifecycle. For advisors looking to grow through acquisition or those seeking a partner to sell all or part of their business, LPL's M&A Solutions helps to demystify and simplify what can be a complex and time-consuming process. Our enhanced experience provides a comprehensive solution with personalized support to further enable advisors to grow and unlock the value of their practices."

Industry-wide, the average age of a financial advisor is 55, with about a fifth of those already at or near retirement age, according to a J.D. Power study. Add to this the increasing demand for trusted financial advice and the benefits of scale for an advisor's practice. "We believe these factors are driving more advisors to pursue growth opportunities through M&A, and that recent market disruption will lead to more advisors interested in creating a plan that's right for their business," Holly said.

LPL continues to evolve the M&A Solutions platform, including integrating it into LPL's ClientWorks platform to further streamline the experience and enable advisors to track the progress of their transactions, upcoming milestones and next actions throughout each step of the process.

