LP Building Solutions Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (LPX) - Get Report today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Aug. 3, 2021.

The company will discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, during a conference call held at 11 a.m. ET ( 8 a.m. PT) on Aug. 3, 2021. LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie will host the call.

To join, participants can dial 855-638-4813 (U.S.) or 704-288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 2429778. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP's Investor Relations website.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Investor Relations website. A conference call replay will also be available from Aug. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET until Aug. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET by calling 855-859-2056 and entering the access code 2429778.

About LP Building SolutionsAs a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP ® SmartSide ® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions (LP WeatherLogic ® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy ® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP ® TechShield ® Radiant Barrier, LP ® FlameBlock ® Fire-Rated Sheathing, and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP ® TopNotch ® Sub-Flooring, LP ® Outdoor Building Solutions ®, and LP Elements ® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World ™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

