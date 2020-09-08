LP Building Solutions Announces 2020 Investor Day Conference Call & Webcast

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, LP) (LPX) - Get Report today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Sept. 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET.

During the event, LP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and other members of LP's senior management team will provide updates on the company's strategic initiatives, growth strategy, and business outlook with attendees, including analysts, investors, and media.

Registration and webcast details are available here. To join by audio-only, call 855-638-4813 (U.S.) or 704-288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 3770018 at the start of the event.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will also be available from Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. ET until Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET by calling 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 3770018.

For more information, visit investor.lpcorp.com.

