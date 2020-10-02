Loyalty Brands CEO John Hewitt's Class Action Suit Dismissed By United States Court Of Appeals

Founder and Former CEO of Liberty Tax Service Cleared by Two United States Federal Judges from Class Action Suit Filed by Company Stakeholders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Brands, the parent company for multiple like-minded business service franchises, recently announced that after two years of litigation, the Class Action Suit filed against its CEO, John Hewitt, has been dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the judgement of the United States District Court for Eastern New York handed down in January of 2020. At that time, it was found categorically that claims raised by class action plaintiffs were to be dismissed before ever reaching trial.

The Lead Plaintiff-Appellant IBEW Local 98 Pension Fund appealed the motion to dismiss the January 21st judgement. This dismissal of the Class Action suit by two federal courts upholds a consensus that the shareholders of Liberty Tax Service, the company in which Hewitt was the Founder and former CEO, were not hurt by any actions taken by the company in prior years.

In the January ruling, the Judge of the United States District Court for Eastern New York, found categorically that the claims raised by the class action plaintiffs had to be dismissed as they did not establish a legal basis that could lead to a finding against John Hewitt. The United States Court of Appeals has upheld that opinion.

"This court decision proves definitively what I have said all along, which is that the claims against me and the company never had any merit, and now two United States Federal Judges have vindicated me," said Hewitt.

Hewitt is the founder and CEO of Loyalty Brands, LLC, a company he founded in 2018. Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise development company that engages with emerging franchisers to help build and strengthen their operations and marketing to increase sales and revenues.

