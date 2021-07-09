Loyal's Natural Wellness Products For Women Designed To Restore Balance To The Whole Body And Elevate Self Care, Now Available At Target

The brand that cares for the WHOLE body and ALL parts including vaginal, gut and sexual health is in select Target stores and Target.com. Loyal's collection of suppositories, mists, creams, supplements, applicators and pH test strips help women live their best lives by providing them with the highest quality of infection-fighting, antimicrobial essential oils and pH balancing ingredients.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal, a leading natural wellness brand that is obsessed with whole body balance while seeking to normalize the vagina conversation, announced today its nationwide roll out in Target Corporation stores and Target.com. All of Loyal's products, including suppositories, mists, creams, supplements, applicators and pH test strips will be carried by one of the largest retailers in the world.

"We're thrilled that loyal'spartnership with Target will empower women with the natural solutions they need for whole body love, while deconstructing the cultural shame surrounding feminine hygiene products," said Alex Stefanowitz, Director of Retail Sales at Loyal. "Now women can elevate their self-care by addressing the root cause of their symptoms as our brand continues to create a space for education, inspiration, innovation and celebration of all body parts."

Loyal'sproducts available at Target for vaginal health include Boric Life, Boric Life Plus, Intimist, Vagisoft, and Tea Tree Oil, as well as the Helper, which are vaginal suppository applicators. The Light Sleeper panty liner is pH balancing bamboo charcoal-infused layer designed to absorb discharge and maintain a balanced vaginal environment.

Also available at Target are supplements including Balanced Goods and Daily Flora. For monitoring pH levels, loyal'stwo pH test strips - ALL MY [pH]EELS and IN MY [pH]EELS - provide results in seconds to better promote a self-care routine.

Visit https://loyalbody.com/ to learn more.

About Loyal by NutraBlastWhat started as a supplement company quickly became a passion project pivoting to natural wellness products after observing the current state of general vaginal health. Founded by whole body love enthusiasts in 2015, Florida-based Loyal's goal is to liberate all women suffering in silence and shame with vaginal health issues. The brand exists to support all seeking help in preventing imbalances and maintaining whole body health. Products currently in development will support mood and women's sexual health.

