Low-Cost Satellite Connectivity Will Power New IIoT Uses Cases Globally

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises with remote operations looking to benefit from IIoT, but without access to reliable connectivity options, have had until recently, no option but to rely on costly satellite providers with little IIoT experience. FreeWave Technologies, together with Swarm Technologies, is taking the cost out of that equation with Fusion Satellite, a purpose-built satellite solution specifically designed to meet IIoT requirements. Powered by innovative Swarm Tile satellite modems, Fusion Satellite makes it easy for enterprises to connect multiple devices and sensors in the field, access edge data, drive new operational efficiencies and improve asset management. To further advance the sensor to satellite applications FreeWave and Swarm's first commercial partner, ModuSense, have formed a joint venture to accelerate innovation in the marketplace.

FreeWave's new Fusion Satellite powered by Swarm Technologies promises IIoT device connectivity where there was none.

"Fusion Satellite is a game changer for remote operations in multiple markets from agriculture to maritime," says FreeWave Technologies CEO Kirk Byles. "Not only does this solution build on our dedicated IIoT technology and communications expertise, but it leverages Swarm's satellite technology, which costs 4 to 20 times less than legacy solutions and is simple to use, provides 100 percent global coverage and allows enterprises to connect devices anywhere in the world. The combination of FreeWave and ModuSense edge compute and sensing solutions powered by Swarm's satellite services, will accelerate our joint innovation and help customers create sensing and telemetry platforms that support their ongoing operational needs."

Fusion Satellite solves a real problem for enterprises that have remote assets generating critical data in the field or need reliable tracking capabilities in harsh environments or crossing large bodies of water. Visibility to these assets is crucial for decision making and powering the ability for companies to proactively mitigate business risk.

"Swarm has been focused on deploying affordable global connectivity in regions where it's needed most," says Swarm Co-Founder and CEO Sara Spangelo. "Our uniquely small satellites allow us to provide the lowest-cost satellite connectivity to FreeWave, and our small, low-power hardware can be integrated into products like FreeWave's Fusion Satellite easily. With low prices, global coverage, and easy-to-use hardware, the new solution will help deliver maximum value across a range of industries and use cases."

