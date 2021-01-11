Low-Cost Colour Printing With The Epson WorkForce WF-C879R High Speed Office Inkjet Printer

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses across Canada rely on office printers every day. Laser printers are often the first choice for busy offices with high volume requirements due to their speed. However, the Epson WorkForce WF-C879R colour inkjet office printer offers full colour printing with an impressive 24 ISO pages per minute.

Basat Khalifa, president of DuraFast Label Company, says that not only is the Epson WF-C879R colour inkjet multifunction printer fast, it's economical.

"The Epson WF-C879R uses what's known as 'Replacement Ink Pack System' or 'RIPS' packs," he said. "These allow you to print up to 86,000 ISO pages before you run out of ink. The Epson WF-C879R is also Energy Star qualified, so it's an energy efficient choice. With its Heat-Free Technology, the WF-C879R uses less energy than comparable laser printers, runs off 110-volt, and does not require a 220-volt outlet."

According to Khalifa, the Epson WF-C879R has everything an office printer should have including: multi functionality (print, scan, copy, and fax), wide page printing (up to 13" x 9"), fast print speed of 26 ISO black pages per minute and 25 ISO colour pages per minute, scan speed of up to 100 images per minute, up to 1900-page capacity with optional paper trays, security features, automatic two-sided printing, network and wireless printing, and seamless integration with web-based enterprise applications.

"Cost-conscious companies appreciate that they can save on energy, ink, and paper with the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C879R," he said. "Many customers have told me they had hesitated to buy a colour office printer because of consumables. They're thrilled to find out that the Epson WF-C879R has the lowest colour printing cost in its class (compared to comparable colour inkjet and colour laser printers priced between $1,999 and $14,999)."

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12853372

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-cost-colour-printing-with-the-epson-workforce-wf-c879r-high-speed-office-inkjet-printer-301205435.html

SOURCE DuraFast Label Company