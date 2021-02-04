Loveland Innovations Introduces Solar Shading Tools In IMGING's Leading Solar Site Survey Solution

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveland Innovations - maker of IMGING, the solar industry's leading site survey solution - today announced that a new suite of shading analysis tools is now available in IMGING.

IMGING has revolutionized solar site surveys by keeping surveyors on the ground and significantly reducing time spent by surveyors on site. With a single automated drone flight, design teams can now receive solar access, TOF, and TSRF calculations in addition to existing CAD-ready 3D models, roof penetrations, 360° horizon reports, and site documentation data already available. By combining all property data in one tool, IMGING is now centralizing the most accurate, up-to-date property data available for designers, engineers, and financers.

"Every solar installation project requires a specific set of data to ensure project success. With this latest version of IMGING, we are continuing to revolutionize the property inspection process for solar site surveys by making a solar designer's data set easier to capture than ever before. Now with full shading analysis, a site surveyor can gather comprehensive property data quickly from the ground in one short visit," says Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. "Installers already love how IMGING has more than doubled their surveyor productivity, and our latest update provides even more data with no additional added time."

The IMGING platform uses patented drone flight capabilities to automatically capture aerial data, such as roof and horizon imagery providing designers with near real-time data. With an iOS device running the IMGING app, surveyors can also document critical property characteristics such as attics, service panels, and roof condition, while organizing them intuitively in the app. After landing the drone, designers anywhere have full cloud access to all of the structure's ultra-high-res imagery, horizon data, measurements, exportable 3D models, and shading data including irradiance heat maps, solar access, TOF, and TSRF calculations.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

Contact: Ethan Kirk, Director of Marketing, PR@lovelandinnovations.com

