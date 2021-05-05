Love My Neighbour Partners With UNICEF To Invite Every Canadian To Gift A Vaccine Forward

92 countries must settle for 20% vaccination coverage by the end of 2021 TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Love My Neighbour, a national movement for global vaccine equity, announced today in partnership with UNICEF Canada the launch of a project aimed at...

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Love My Neighbour, a national movement for global vaccine equity, announced today in partnership with UNICEF Canada the launch of a project aimed at gifting forward 38-million COVID-19 vaccines to hardest-to-reach vulnerable neighbours living in 92 low- and middle-income countries - that's one for each grateful Canadian. Inspired by Millennium Kids and Canadian faith communities, the Love My Neighbour project hopes to increase the equitable distribution of vaccines throughout the developing world to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the world surpasses one billion administered vaccine doses with only 20-million delivered to African countries, UNICEF has called on high-income countries to consider donating at least 5% of their doses without delay.

One $25 donation funds everything needed for UNICEF to procure and deliver a two-dose vaccine - from the manufacturer to the arms of people in some of the world's hardest-to-reach places. This includes the per-person cost to transport the vaccines, protect the cold chain, train health workers and safely dispose of waste. The project seeks to fund doses over and above the two billion doses expected from COVAX—the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines— in 2021.

"We hope every Canadian will agree that we can all play a role in ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all countries. We must be better neighbours," said Sara Hildebrand, Executive Director of Millennium Kids and Project Coordinator of the Love My Neighbour project. "We want to cross the COVID-19 immunity line side-by-side and write this pandemic ending together."

"Love My Neighbour has built an amazing multi-faith coalition who share a passion and commitment to vaccine equity, and to doing everything they can to bring the world to the other side of COVID-19," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "UNICEF is so pleased to partner with Love My Neighbour and shares the hope that through this national movement we can help put an end to a pandemic that creates serious threats to children and families around the globe."

About Love My NeighbourLove My Neighbour is the national movement for global vaccine equity inspired by Millennium Kids and diverse faith communities to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed quickly and equitably in low- and middle-income countries, through fundraising and advocacy.

About UNICEFUNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca to learn more.

