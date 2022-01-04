LOVE CHILD ORGANICS Launches Initiative To Support Canadian Families Facing Food Security Issues Particularly During Latest COVID Shutdowns

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a Canadian food company focused on nourishing young children has launched a fund to support young families in response to recent announcements of additional shutdowns and school closures across various...

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a Canadian food company focused on nourishing young children has launched a fund to support young families in response to recent announcements of additional shutdowns and school closures across various provinces. LOVE CHILD ORGANICS is donating 30,000 pouches of its 100% organic fruit and vegetable puree products for infants and toddlers to DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK for distribution to food programs. In addition, LOVE CHILD ORGANICS will donate $5.00 of every online purchase from its online store ( www.lovechildorganics.com) during the month of January to DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK to help families who require additional food security support during this challenging time.

Within our Canadian communities, COVID shutdowns have impacted families with young children disproportionately

Within our Canadian communities, COVID shutdowns have impacted families with young children disproportionately. Many younger parents are trying to juggle working at home, or no work at all, while trying to manage remote learning or home day care for their children. For younger parents whose work cannot be done remotely or from home, many have had to give up shifts to stay at home with their children, creating increased food security and financial pressures on these households.

LOVE CHILD ORGANICS is supporting DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK to help ease the strain felt on families during these latest COVID shutdowns. "Our brand was created to improve the overall well-being of families in Canada; at this time, many families are struggling with food security challenges and a near impossible juggling act," says Brittany Compton, President LOVE CHILD ORGANICS. "We are grateful for the support from LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, as we work towards Daily Breads' mission of ending hunger in our communities, especially families who are experiencing heightened food security pressures during the latest shutdowns," says Andrew Manson, Manager, Corporate Partnerships DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK.

ABOUT LOVE CHILD ORGANICS

LOVE CHILD ORGANICS is a Canadian-based producer of 100% organic, natural, and nutritionally rich food products for infants, toddlers and children. LOVE CHILD ORGANICS is a brand focused on using clean and simple ingredients and avoids the use of refined sugars and preservatives. LOVE CHILD ORGANICS uses recognized superfood ingredients in the majority of its product range.

ABOUT DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK

DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 126 member agencies and 189 food programs across Toronto. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry report - an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change.

