Loupe And Pluto TV Launch Non-traditional Channel That Pairs Art & Music

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering visual art streaming platform Loupe is expanding and teaming up with the leading free television service in the United States. Today, Pluto TV and Loupe announced the introduction of a dedicated Loupe-branded channel featuring hand-picked works from international artists synchronized to instrumental music. Providing an entirely unique, immersive art experience for Pluto TV audiences, the new offering promises "to inject beauty, provocation, ambiance and elevation" into users' daily lives, according to Loupe CEO Dot Bustelo, changing today's home office into a hip office.

"At Pluto TV, we curate experiences around consumers' interest with content that appeals across generations," states Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. "With Loupe, we're giving users the unique opportunity to broaden their streaming consumption into a whole new realm of content, allowing them to immerse themselves in the art world from the comfort of their own homes."

Depending on their mood, users can choose from curated art from all over the world to transform any space into a trendy, ambient environment. The Loupe channel will feature eight immersive, high-res, HD experiences featuring contemporary paintings, street art, photography, digital art and motion art, all mixed to music. Channels include:

Trending Art: Vibe out with our hottest art from around the world

Hypnotic Visuals: Evolving motion art for the 'late night' state of mind

Surreal/Psychedelic: Where dreams and reality collide

Happy Hour: Bold imagery for an amped up festive atmosphere

Epic Landscapes: Picturesque, ethereal landscapes of faraway places

Striking Abstracts: Eye-catching art up for your interpretation

Human Form: Celebrating the human body and seductive spirit

Tranquil Impressions: Evocative spaces and environments offering a peaceful escape

"Pluto is providing non-traditional programming in the FAST space by moving into art. Their foresight and timing are just incredible," said Bustelo. "As we head into the back half of 2020, where fewer than 25% of Americans are working outside of their homes, people want to up their home office game. Really, they can up their whole home game! This channel can move with them throughout their day, providing inspiring visuals and chill background music, and offering new ways to unwind at home at night. This moves Pluto's content experience past entertainment, and into an interwoven fixture of daily life that is an expression of who you are."

For excerpts of the Trending Art and Surreal/Psychedelic Experience, click here . The Loupe channel will be available in the Pluto TV electronic program guide under Explore.

About Loupe

A streaming visual art experience, Loupe is transforming the way people view and acquire art. Loupe launched as a streaming art app on Apple TV, quickly becoming the #1 Lifestyle app in more than 50 countries. With over 30 channels of expertly curated and algorithmically generated channels of high-resolution art, Loupe provides high-engagement, themed ambiance. Loupe has since expanded to Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, and now offers linear streaming channels complete with musical accompaniment on Pluto TV. Founded in Atlanta, Ga., in 2016, Loupe also is available at www.loupeart.com.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 33 million monthly active users, with 26.5 million in the U.S. Pluto TV has an international footprint that spans across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series.Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loupe-and-pluto-tv-launch-non-traditional-channel-that-pairs-art--music-301114522.html

SOURCE Loupe