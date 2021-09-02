Louisville Visual Art Launches Curatorial And Art Purchasing Program To Benefit Local Artists And Non-profits Thanks To $1 Million Donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville Visual Art (LVA) is thrilled to announce a new program to support Louisville's artists, curators, and organizations by placing original art in accessible spaces at local non-profits and civic buildings. Curate Purchase Inspire (CPI) is an exciting opportunity to support the city's entire visual arts ecosystem thanks to a generous $1 Million gift from local artist and philanthropist, Clare Hirn. It was Clare's dream to start a program to purchase artworks directly from artists at a fair price, and place them in non-profit spaces accessible to the community at large.

Each year, LVA will build a diverse committee of community arts leaders to choose two emerging local curators to spend six months working with a non-profit or public partner to identify local artists' work for purchase and installation in publicly accessible spaces. For the purposes of this program the "curator" applicants are not limited to formally trained or self-taught curators, but could also include artists, designers, writers, or others who are engaged in a creative practice. CPI will set Louisville apart by:

Development of a substantial community art collection, accessible to all citizens of Greater Louisville

$900,000 in artwork purchase funds directly supporting local artists and our creative economy

Critical real-world experience and professional development for emerging curators

The local artists whose work is selected will benefit from the sales and be invited to participate in LVA's professional development workshop series that teaches fundamentals of art-related business practices. The non-profit partner will receive the art on permanent loan, with the provision that it must remain on display in a place where the public can view it and to create a healing, contemplative, or inspiring space.

Visual art has the power to transform perspectives and attitudes, and a vibrant art scene nurtures a more compassionate, reflective, and beautiful community. CPI will greatly contribute by building a citywide art collection of regional artworks held in the public trust and displayed on walls of vibrant non-profits throughout Louisville. LVA sees this as an inspiring opportunity to support the city's entire ecosystem of visual creativity.

