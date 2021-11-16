Louisiana Holiday Trail Of Lights Gets A Rebrand From Von Mack

The popular attraction that draws visitors from across the state is changing their look for a bright and merry 2021 re-launch.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Mack Agency, the New Orleans-based marketing firm known for worldwide work in tourism, is proud to announce the launch of a fresh, new look for the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights.

The Holiday Trail of Lights has been making holidays a little brighter in Louisiana for nearly three decades, with festive events organized across northern Louisiana. The events typically take place from mid-November to New Years, but the new rebrand is already live on the Trail of Lights website: https://holidaytrailoflights.com/ .

The team behind the Holiday Trail of Lights is thrilled to take part in bringing back in-person events at a time when Louisiana residents need lights, community, and a festive spirit more than ever. The rebrand of their website, campaigns, and marketing materials comes at the perfect time to elevate the brand and invite even more festival-goers to partake.

The launch includes a rebranding across the entire website, www.holidaytrailoflights.com , to make it mobile-friendly, visually appealing, and help visitors find the exact event information they're looking for, fast. The new branding will also include everything from ads, to rack cards, to digital campaigns, all serving a part in one effort: to help the Holiday Trail of Lights stand out for all the right reasons.

The Holiday Trail of Lights helps draw Louisiana residents to locally owned attractions and restaurants. They offer themed itineraries and group tours, along with a full calendar of events that are open to all. Its leadership team is excited to get even more exposure this holiday season with the help of Von Mack. In addition to visiting their website, locals in northern Louisiana can expect to see the Trail of Lights on their Facebook feeds, Instagram stories, and in their email inbox.

Von Mack and the Holiday Trail of Lights are thrilled to partner together in supporting local, Louisiana businesses, and offering a range of events that are free and open to the public.

"We felt it was time for a refresh - a new look - for our website. We love the interactive elements that Von Mack was able to incorporate and hope that visitors find it as user friendly as we do!" Kelli West, Holiday Trail of Lights 2021-2022 Chairman

About the Holiday Trail of Lights:

The new website will be live on November 16th at www.holidaytrailoflights.com .

The rebrand will include a custom-built website and fresh, modern branding.

Festivities feature local vendors, restaurants, light displays, and more.

The regions included in the Holiday Trail of Lights are Alexandria - Pineville , Minden , Monroe-West Monroe , Natchitoches , and Shreveport - Bossier .

About Von Mack:

Von Mack is a local, New Orleans agency that boasts a passionate, award-winning team.

Von Mack helps brands like the Holiday Trail of Lights to modernize their brand image, attract new audiences, and grow their business sustainably.

