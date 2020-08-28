Louisiana Credit Union League Announces 2020 OMNICOMMANDER Partners As Marketing And Website Award Winners At Virtual Annual Meeting

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website development and full outsourced marketing for credit unions, is proud to announce another round of award-winning partners in various categories at the Louisiana Credit Union League (LCUL) Annual Conference. While OMNICOMMANDER clients won a multitude of awards, three awards were specifically for projects executed with OMNICOMMANDER. The winners are as follows:

Newsletter $0 - $50 Million in Assets:1st Place: BRECO FCU

Website $50 - $200 Million in Assets:1st Place: Wymar FCU

Website $0 - $50 Million in Assets:2nd Place: Barton Plant Employees FCU

While this year's LCUL Annual Meeting was virtual due to the complications of COVID-19, it was still an extremely successful event. The online conference and educational forum theme was PIVOT - a reference to an iconic episode of Friends, as well as an ode to the need for continuous pivoting in these times.

In response to the wins, OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham says, "We are excited to yet again be partners with such a large number of the honorees of the Louisiana Credit Union League's awards. It is an illustration of the understanding these credit unions have of the need to create an exceptional digital presence. We are happy to execute the vision of our credit union partners in a manner which is worthy of top recognition, and continue to look forward to doing it again year after year. Working with incredible credit union leaders like my man Josh Poole at BRECO makes it that much more fun!"

Josh Poole, President/CEO at BRECO FCU , said, "We are absolutely ecstatic with our first place win for Best Newsletter from the Louisiana Credit Union League in this year's Best of Marketing Awards! We cannot overstate our excitement to be partnered with OMNICOMMANDER, who, with passion, has brought to life our vision of marketing to and communicating to our members. We look forward to even more award-winning campaigns!"

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has an identical user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

