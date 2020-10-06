LOUIS XIII Cognac Unveils Its New Immersive E-Boutique, Inspired By Its Founding Philosophy Of The Cycle Of Time

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening its first worldwide boutique in Beijing in 2016 followed by London and Xi'an in 2017, LOUIS XIII now brings the same experience to an immersive e-boutique platform that takes visitors on a journey through...

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening its first worldwide boutique in Beijing in 2016 followed by London and Xi'an in 2017, LOUIS XIII now brings the same experience to an immersive e-boutique platform that takes visitors on a journey through its key values of time and experience. Thanks to a holistic and virtual expression, the LOUIS XIII e-boutique reimagines the online shopping experience by offering exclusive, user-centric benefits such as access to an exclusive online concierge service, personalization services and to limited edition products.

Experience over commerce

The e-boutique offers a unique user experience that enables visitors to explore the world of LOUIS XIII by conveying a sense of perpetual movement and exquisite craftsmanship. It reimagines the online purchase experience thanks to exclusive functions that provide the client with a deeper insight into the LOUIS XIII story. LOUIS XIII sets a new benchmark with this approach: transforming online purchasing into a cultivated luxury experience offering for example private personal contact with LOUIS XIII's Ambassadors, access to limited edition products, customization and an instant premium delivery.

Client-focused functionality

In addition to giving clients the ability to register for unique events in the world's major cities, the website also offers custom engravings on decanters and glasses, personalized text gift messages to accompany purchases.

This self-discovery guide enables clients to locate bars, hotels, restaurants and certified retailers of LOUIS XIII cognac, while A Portrait to Treasure offers clients the opportunity to have their special moments captured by a photographer. My Collection, a personal collection space, can be configured with the client's preferences and itemizes the client's purchase history, making it easy for them to reorder. LOUIS XIII's most valued clients will also have access to a pre-ordering system and a privileged direct contact with a LOUIS XIII Private Director.

As well as being able to purchase LOUIS XIII cognac, exclusive accessories, special gift sets and real-life experiences directly through the e-boutique, clients can also discover serving suggestions, advice on how to conduct their own LOUIS XIII tasting ceremony. The online concierge service is available to offer further insights and answer any questions clients may have.

The LOUIS XIII e-boutique is now available in the UK in English at https://www.louisxiii-cognac.com/en-gb/

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

