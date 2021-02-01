Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Announces Formation Of Friends Of The Foundation Advisory Board

Advisory Board comprised of industry leaders who will support For A Bright Future (FABF) effort to promote equal opportunity for all children

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, formally announced today the launch of its newly formed Friends of the Foundation Advisory Board.

The initial Board will be made of some the most recognized leaders from the key geographies where the foundation operates. The Board is comprised of business leaders, civic and government officials and educators all focused on fulfilling the mission of the foundation. Initial representatives include members from Los Angeles (CA), San Francisco (CA), Miami (FL), Atlanta (GA), Tucson (AZ), Washington (DC), Hartford (CT), New York City (NY), Sandy ( Utah), and Montreal ( Canada).

"I'm so humbled to welcome such an incredible group of recognized leaders to support our efforts and to become a catalyst in supporting programs that promote education and youth leadership for underprivileged, and underrepresented children to ensure an equal footing for all children," said Louis Hernandez Jr., founder, and chairman of the board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

Selected incoming For A Bright Future Foundation Advisory Board Members include:

Dr. Emma Lerew, Retired Director of Programs and Services, Hayward Unified School. Guilherme Silva, Co-Founder and CEO, Glookast. Marcel King, Chief Innovation Officer, Payveris. Hernando Torres, President and CEO, Ladonware. Adam Kanner, CEO, MyCollected, Inc. Christopher Hernandez, Principle Mechanical Engineer, Raytheon. Mike Amoia, Co-Founder, Mibe Music. Melissa Hernandez, Professor, Northern Arizona University. Sabeh Samaha, CEO of Samaha & Associates. Deborah Hernandez, Parks and Recreation Supervisor, City of Hayward. Mohamed Abuagla, Former CTO/CIO of Al Jazeera, Technology Entrepreneur. Carol Koziatek, Vice President of Human Resources, University of New Haven. Gary Bettan, President, Broadfield Distributing Inc. Irwin Kramer, Technology Entrepreneur and Private Equity Investor. Jennifer Palacios, Marketing Executive, United Talent Agency.

"We are excited and thankful to have such an incredible group of individuals bringing their passion, experience and resources to the table. Together, we will move our organization forward and continue supporting the needs of children from underserved communities through education, healthcare, and leadership development," said Gina Rogoto, marketing and development manager, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

"I am proud to join a remarkable team of professionals and community leaders and work together towards serving the underserved. Educating all our children is vital for the future of our country. I committed to aid For A Bright Future Foundation with the help of my expertise, experience, and knowledge," said Gary Bettan, President, Broadfield Distributing Inc.

If you would like to volunteer or help our foundation, please contact us at contact@forabrightfuturefoundation.org and visit For A Bright Future's website at: www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

