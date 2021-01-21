Louis Green Joins UBS As A Financial Advisor In New York

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Louis Green has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York.

Louis has spent 23 years in the wealth management industry having most recently worked as a Senior Wealth Advisor at PNC Wealth Management and as an Investment Advisor at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. Louis works closely with his clients to construct portfolios that meet their long-term financial goals by combining retirement and estate planning, private banking and cash flow analysis. He utilizes tax mitigation techniques and incorporates important behavioral lessons he has learned from recent financial crises in his work.

"On behalf of UBS, we enthusiastically welcome Louis to the firm," said John Decker, 1285 Avenue of the Americas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "His skills and natural talent make him a great addition to the team and we look forward to working with Louis to help bring UBS's global breadth and scale to our clients."

Louis has an MBA from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, and a BA from St. Francis College. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Private Wealth Advisor and the Chartered Alternative Analyst designations. Louis has also completed course work at the Yale School of Management and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses.

In his local community, Louis is on the board of the Brooklyn Urban Garden School and serves as a mentor to a recent high school graduate, as part of its iMentor program. In his spare time, Louis loves to read and travel. He is the father of a 12 year old son and resides in Brooklyn, NY.

