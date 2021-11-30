Loudoun Medical Group Joins Humana Medicare Advantage Network

Loudoun Medical Group, P.C. (LMG), one of the largest and most diverse physician-owned, multi-specialty group practices in Virginia, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. Report have signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to LMG's medical and surgical locations.

The new agreement means current Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS members will have in-network access to LMG's 330 providers who render healthcare services at 35 medical and surgical specialties in 150 locations from Purcellville to Alexandria, Virginia and in Montgomery County, Maryland. People with Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021, will have access to LMG beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

"We're excited to add Loudoun Medical Group's quality physicians, clinicians and facilities to our Humana Medicare Advantage network," said Mike Bowersox, Humana's Mid-Atlantic Medicare President. "We're looking forward to working together to advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of the Medicare members we serve."

"LMG is committed to serving our communities' healthcare needs," added Mary Beth Tamasy, Loudoun Medical Group's CEO. "We look forward to our partnership with Humana, which will expand network options for our existing patients and other community members by enabling them to access healthcare services from LMG's top-notch providers."

