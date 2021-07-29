Lottery Market In The US To Grow Over $ 20 Bn During 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption Of Marketing Strategies To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 20.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the lottery market in US. Download the Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of marketing strategies will offer immense growth opportunities, the socio-economic impact of lotteries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Lottery Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Scratch-off Games
- Terminal-based Games
- Sports Lotteries
- Platform
- Traditional
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44878
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Lottery Market - Global lottery market is segmented by type (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries), platform (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Lottery Market in North America - Lottery market in North America is segmented by type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries), platform (traditional and online), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lottery market in US report covers the following areas:
- Lottery Market in US size
- Lottery Market in US trends
- Lottery Market in US industry analysis
This study identifies the high penetration of smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market in us growth during the next few years.
Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lottery Market in US, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lottery Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lottery market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Traditional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Volume driver- Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arizona Lottery
- Connecticut Lottery Corp.
- Florida Lottery
- INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Pennsylvania Lottery
- Pollard Banknote Ltd.
- Scientific Games Corp.
- Texas Lottery Commission
- The California State Lottery
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/lottery-market-in-us-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/lottery-market
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-in-the-us-to-grow-over--20-bn-during-2020-2024--increasing-adoption-of-marketing-strategies-to-boost-growth--technavio-301342412.html
SOURCE Technavio