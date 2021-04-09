Lottery Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, & Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The lottery market is expected to grow by USD 194.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

The increasing penetration of online lottery, growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability, and adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion are few of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations on lottery in various regions, socio-economic impact of lotteries and popularity of other forms of gambling and black market will hamper the market growth.

Lottery Market: Type LandscapeBased on the type, the terminal-based games segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Lottery Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is a key market for lotteries in APAC. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Lotto NZ

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Scientific Games Corp.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

